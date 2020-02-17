You Can Stay in an Actual Castle in Kentucky, Complete With 13 Rooms and a Working Farm

Want to live like you're royalty in the Bluegrass State? Set your sights—and vacation plans—on The Kentucky Castle. About 30 minutes from Lexington, Kentucky, in Versailles, you'll want to rally up your favorite ladies for a getaway to this medieval-style castle with a boutique hotel, restaurant, spa, and more.

"Whether you are seeking bourbon, horses, Kentucky cuisine, or Southern hospitality, The Kentucky Castle is the perfection location to visit. The property boasts a 13 room hotel, farm to table restaurant, event venues, a spa and a working farm all of which our guests are encouraged to enjoy," Christie Eckerline, Chief Operating Officer of The Kentucky Castle shares with Southern Living. "From the moment each guest arrives they are welcomed and cared for throughout their stay by our wonderful and hospitable staff. [You can] enjoy everything we offer on-site or venture out to see and experience Kentucky...our staff is always happy to facilitate in any way possible. We strive to provide each and every guest with a phenomenal experience they won’t soon forget."

Image zoom Courtesy of The Kentucky Castle

Situated on 55 acres, The Kentucky Castle also makes for an amazing wedding venue or spot to host a private or corporate event. For smaller events, you can book event space in the bourbon hall, dining room, or music room. Larger groups of 75-150 can book the ballroom, and the rooftop hosts as many as 350 guests or 250 for a seated dinner. If it's just you and your gals for a long weekend, be sure to spend sometime in the spa "cottage"—you can't beat the zen views of a horse farm—for treatments like crytotherapy (cold therapy), massages, and facials.

Throughout the year, The Kentucky Castle puts on a wide range of events, ranging from salsa dancing lessons as part of a 1920s-themed Havana night complete with Cuban appetizers and a dance performance put on by Lexington's Salsa Center Dance Studio, to an interactive mystery dinner theatre performance. The castle also offers guided tours with the option to book lunch with your tour—learn more here and see a full list of events here.

Time to find your finest '20s-inspired frocks and head to Versailles. What could beat quality castle time with your gals chased down with some amazing bites and drinks? You don't have to tell us twice.

This story was originally published on SouthernLiving.com.