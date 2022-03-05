This Charming Vacation Rental Comes With a 30-foot Swing in the Middle of the House

Vacation should be joyful. It should be playful. It should make you feel like a kid again. And that's exactly the point at the dreamy Swing House in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The home, which is available for rent via Airbnb, is the "realization of a 30-year dream," the owners share on their listing. It accommodates one to two people and has a 30-foot swing in the middle of the rental. And as the owners say, the house is a "work of art."

Every single detail you see in the house was built around accommodating the swing and its perfect arc, which allows visitors to pump back and forth gain as much air as they'd like. According to the owners, the bed, furnishings, and even the bathroom were all purposefully oriented to allow for maximum swing space.

The unique home is bright, airy, and perfectly minimalist so all eyes remain squarely on the center of the space. The home does come with a kitchen that includes a mini-fridge and stove, however, the owners note that it may not be ideal for complex cooking (a perfect excuse to treat yourself to a night out on the town).

Guests can also make their way down the home's spiral staircase into the basement. But this isn't any old dank space. The owners have lovingly renovated this area, too, turning it into a unique art gallery that displays pieces salvaged from the renovation of the building.

What's it like to stay? As one guest shared, "the place felt magical. We had an amazing evening out in Cincinnati and coming back to the swing house was the perfect way to end the night."

Another added, "The Swing House was definitely in my top tier of places I've ever stayed. Absolutely beautiful and so thoughtfully put together. It's truly an experience, and I highly recommend staying here."