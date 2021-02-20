Artsy Airbnbs That Look Like They're Straight Out of Kate Russo’s 'Super Host'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Need a little inspiration for your next trip? Try a new book.

From "On The Road" to "Harry Potter," books have the power to spark our interest in certain places. Recently, author Kate Russo's highly anticipated novel "Super Host" hit the shelves –– giving readers a chance to dive into a story of second chances, creativity, and the world of hosting a home share.

The novel follows Bennet Driscoll, an artist whose financial success has started to take a downturn so he turns to hosting as a solution that not only helps his bank account but also find a little purpose thanks to some unique guests who come to stay.

"Thoughtfully designed with just the right amount of personal touch, that's how I imagined the house that Bennett rents out to support his passion. All of these listings share Bennett's love of design, originality, and comfort," said Russo in a statement.

While reading, you might find yourself inspired to check out some homes on Airbnb that exude the artistic sensibilities and unique tastes in Russo's book — and these Airbnbs perfectly embody the places in the book, according to Russo herself.

Check out these dazzling, creative spaces that could have you dreaming of your next trip.

New Boutique Mid-century Apartment

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This charming and colorful apartment with tons of vintage vibes is located in Budapest's hippest district. Easily find cafes, bars, restaurants, shopping areas, and more while you're out exploring the city, or just enjoy a night in in this carefully styled home.

Casa de las Flores

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Perhaps the first thing you'll notice about this adorable house in Guanajuato, Mexico is its bright color. The home's interior and exterior are charming and bright, with lots of authentic, Mexican design details as well as a private terrace and garden.

Designer Penthouse with Art Gallery

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This Chicago artist loft has been featured in in numerous design and travel magazines, so you know it's great. It's attached to the Open House Contemporary gallery, which features works from many emerging artists, making for a comfortable, modern stay.

Tiny Art House

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

It may be tiny living, but it's not cramped. This little house in Sacramento, California has lots of colorful, artistic details that put this modest home above the rest. Everything in the 200-square-foot home is painted, sculpted, or finished by the host himself and has room for two.

Wander Magnolia-Lined Streets from a Serene, Creative Space

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Located near the banks of the Mississippi, this New Orleans two-bedroom stay is a little removed from the hustle and bustle of the French Quarter. Which really means that once you're done partying, you can enjoy this quiet, creative space with a vintage feel and a backyard decorated with fairy lights.

Palazzo Berardi: Renaissance Downtown Luxury Villa

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

You and nine other guests can easily share this spacious, five-bedroom villa in Rome that's full of Italian sophistication. The home is located in an aristocratic building from the 1600's, so it's decorated with traditional Roman details with a few modern updates.

Woodstock Historic Artist Estate - The Pond House

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Hudson Valley is full of gorgeous views and adorable, little towns to stroll through, and The Pond House, in Woodstock, New York, is the place to stay if you love modern design and artsy details. The home belonged to social realist painter Reginald Marsh and has been architect-renovated to give it a contemporary appeal.