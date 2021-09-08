This Luxury Trip Will Show You the Best of the California Coast and Desert — and It Includes a Private Helicopter

Stay One Degree, a luxury vacation rental home company, has a brand-new retreat available that will take travelers from the California coast to the state's coolest desert landscape in ultimate style.

Interior dining and kitchen space with floor to ceiling windows showing the ocean in Malibu Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

The new seven-night retreat, dubbed "Coast to Desert: Relax & Rejuvenate California Style," begins in Malibu, where guests will check into a jaw-dropping, four-bedroom home that offers beach access and views of the Pacific Ocean from almost every room. The contemporary Malibu estate also comes with large floor-to-ceiling glass windows to let in as much SoCal sunshine as possible, along with a hot tub, open living space for entertaining, and an oversized deck where guests will also enjoy private yoga lessons. Guests can even request additional experiences like private hikes and dinners in some of the area's top restaurants.

After four nights, guests will then hop in a limousine to their private helicopter to go from Santa Monica to Palm Springs for the desert portion of the getaway. There, guests will spend three nights in an architectural masterpiece home.

Luxury helicopter on landing pad Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

This home, Stay One Degree explains, is an original 1959 Hugh Kaptur, AIA, design, and has been often noted as "one of the finest examples of modern hillside architecture in Palm Springs." The home features 200-degree views of three mountain ranges, the cityscape of Palm Springs, and the valley floor. It also comes with a custom saline pool, an integrated spa, and a tanning shelf for good measure. At this home, guests can indulge in the ultimate relaxation with spa treatments from a dedicated therapist, a personalized dinner with private chef service, and head out for additional experiences including private hikes, art tours, and much more.