This Jungle Tree House Puts You in the Heart of the Brazilian Rain Forest

While there are tons of ways to experience Brazil's Amazon rain forest, this one might just put the rest to shame. Luxury vacation rental company Stay One Degree is offering a tree house jungle villa in Itacaré with thoughtful touches that keep the natural surroundings top of mind.

Interior of the Tree House Jungle Villa in the Brazilian Rainforest Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

The one-bedroom, one-bath property for two is a visual treat, which is no surprise since the homeowner is a successful Swiss photographer. Created out of ethically sourced 60-year-old naturally felled timbers, this architectural gem puts privacy and relaxation first. And with seamless indoor-outdoor integration, the elevated terrace leads into a secluded garden with a private pool.

The pool in the Tree House Jungle Villa in the Brazilian Rainforest Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

Other on-site amenities include a yoga deck, large comfy sofas, a fully equipped kitchen, and an elevated dining area with a view gazing over the forest canopy. When it comes to the rain forest shower, guests have their choice between an indoor, open-air version or an outdoor option on the balcony.

The living area in the Tree House Jungle Villa in the Brazilian Rainforest Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

The bed in the Tree House Jungle Villa in the Brazilian Rainforest Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

Another perk: The nearest beaches are just a 10-minute drive away. Surfing is, of course, one of the area's most popular activities, but guests can also enjoy stand-up paddleboarding, diving, fishing, and whale-watching. Both restaurants and traditional cooking lessons are plentiful, as are massages and yoga classes.

The tree house is located in the town of Itacaré, where the Rio de Contas flows into the Atlantic on the Cocoa Coast. In this area, there's a kick-back-and-relax beach vibe that prioritizes environmental consciousness with an emphasis on carbon-free tourism.

To get there, fly into the closest international airport of Salvador (SSA), then take a daily flight to the regional Ilhéus Jorge Amado Airport (IOS), which is about a 70-minute drive from the property. Stays range from $265 to 335 per night.