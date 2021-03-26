Travel Across 25 U.S. States and Stay in a Modern-day Oregon Trail-style Covered Wagon

If you've ever played the Oregon Trail computer game and wanted to experience life in one of the wagons that brought the settlers West, now's your chance. The Conestoga Wagon Company has a new network of resorts featuring its iconic wagons, so you can have all the pioneering fun minus the rattlesnakes and dysentery.

With covered Conestoga wagons available at properties in 25 U.S. states, travelers can create their own adventure, starting as far east as Maine until they reach the westernmost Conestoga location, appropriately set in Oregon. Other Conestoga wagons can be found at resorts in Florida, Texas, Montana, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado, among others. Some locations are also ideal for exploring National Park Service sites like California's Frandy Park Campground near Sequoia National Forest and North Carolina's Iron Horse Motorcycle Lodge & Resort near Nantahala National Forest.

Conestoga® Wagon interior Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Conestoga Wagon Co.®

Conestoga wagons offer sleeping arrangements for up to six people, with the choice of king-size, bunk, or single twin bed configurations. And though they harken back to the old days, these wagons come with all the comforts of the 21st century. Guests can expect to find built-in USB ports and optional tables perfect for creating a workcation space, plus a mini fridge, microwave, and coffee maker. The well-insulated wagons can also be equipped with air-conditioning and heaters to keep temperatures inside regulated.

The company has sold over 375 wagons since its launch in 2015, and while the exact features of each depend on the resort's management team, these properties certainly have plenty of options to create a unique experience. Resorts have been known to host campfires, sing-alongs, and meals reminiscent of the early days of cross-country travel. Properties with several wagons and plenty of space can even shuffle things around to create a "circle the wagons" experience for families or groups traveling together.

Conestoga® Wagon campfire site Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Conestoga Wagon Co.®

The Conestoga Wagon Company has also expanded its offerings to include shower houses and luxury tents complete with claw-foot tubs and full wooden vanities. For more information about purchasing any of these products, or to plan a Conestoga wagon vacation, visit the company's official website here.