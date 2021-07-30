This Tiny House in the Italian Alps Has a Retractable Roof so You Can Sleep Under the Stars

Travel is returning, which means we're all daydreaming about bucket list-worthy vacations once again. If you need a little inspiration for a destination to add to your list, look no further than this tiny house in the middle of the Italian Alps.

Known as "StarsBOX, '' the tiny home is located some 2,400 meters above sea level on the shores of Lago delle Portetteso in the Maritime Alps Natural Park. This means it's free from any light pollution for miles around. The home also comes with a retractable roof providing guests with unparalleled views of the night sky sparkling above.

StarsBOX in the Alpi Marittime Natural Park Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"StarsBOX is more than just a shelter," the owners shared on the Airbnb listing. "It combines the concept of home with travel and represents a box of dreams, where you can admire the stars and experience a fresh new dawn. Part tent and part hut, it offers shelter but can open to the sky to reveal all the beauty nature has to offer."

According to Airbnb, searches by Italians for "nonurban areas" increased by 51% in May this year compared to the same time in 2019. And this spot more than delivers, considering guests must hike 12 miles through the park to reach it.

StarsBOX in the Alpi Marittime Natural Park Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"This is one of the most stunning locations you could ever stay in," expert mountaineer Marco Bassino, who also doubles as the host for this stay, told Airbnb. "During my work taking care of the Natural Park, I have often come here and thought it would be the perfect place to spend the night. Once the sun goes down it becomes pitch dark — we are miles and miles from the nearest town or source of light pollution. So the view of the night sky is breathtaking and very much worth the hike."