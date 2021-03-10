Spongebob's Pineapple Under the Sea Exists in Real Life — and First Responders Are Invited to Stay

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Apparently, California's first responder community does.

In March, Vrbo and Paramount Home Entertainment unveiled their new custom home project, a real-world version of SpongeBob SquarePants's iconic undersea house. The project, the two companies explained, is meant to honor the U.S. debut of the new film "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run."

"We've enjoyed bringing SpongeBob's unique world to life with Vrbo so that fans everywhere can experience it in a completely new way," Michelle Hagen, EVP of worldwide partnerships at Paramount Pictures, said in a statement. "Now everyone can dive into SpongeBob's world with the new movie and a fun virtual tour of Vrbo's take on SpongeBob's iconic home."

The floating home is a bit different than Spoungebob's because it sits 80 feet above sea level in Seal Beach, California, rather than below it. But, we'll forgive them for this tiny detail, because the themed home is an otherwise near-perfect replica of his pineapple.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo and Paramount

The home comes with a cozy living area equipped with cartoon-approved furniture, including SpongeBob's famous red couch and other bubble furniture. The kitchen is inspired by The Krusty Krab, home of the famous Krabby Patty, and comes adorned with plenty of sea moss. The home's gallery wall spotlights a few of the favorite characters that appear in the new series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. The home also comes with plenty of beachfront real estate so guests can take in the same views as Spongebob.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo and Paramount

While the home would undoubtedly be a popular rental, Vrbo and Paramount are keeping people safe by restricting access to the house to a few very select, and very important people. In its announcement, the two companies explained they are giving a first responder and their family a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the Pineapple Over the Sea in person. The special guests from the Seal Beach community will enjoy a free screening of the film and an evening of fun-filled entertainment inside the Pineapple Over the Sea."

But, if you want to see every nook and cranny of the house from home you can as the two companies also created a virtual tour of the home, and have released plenty of photos on its listing page as well.

"Families can book cabins, condos, castles, treehouses, and train cars on Vrbo, but this is the first time we've had a gigantic pineapple on our platform," Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, shared in a statement. "We're glad people can tour the Pineapple Over the Sea virtually and enjoy the new movie at home together."