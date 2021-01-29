These Incredible Overwater Villas in the Maldives Come With Retractable Roofs for Stargazing From Bed

The Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives has spent the pandemic putting the finishing touches on 27 new overwater villas, as well as a trio of restaurants that are sure to please even the pickiest carnivore — or herbivore.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Soneva Jani

Each private villa has between one and four bedrooms and comes with its own private pool and a butler to ensure every need is met. The villas also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, sprawling terraces, and waterslides leading into relaxing private lagoons. One- and two-bedroom villas also have retractable roofs in the master bedroom — ideal for stargazing from bed.

Unlike Soneva Jani's existing collection of overwater bungalows, the new villas are all-inclusive. Food at the resort's three restaurants are included, as are drinks, spa services, and activities like yoga on the beach, aerial yoga, and swimming with dolphins.

Soneva Jani's on-site restaurants include one with a full vegetarian menu and another that caters to pescatarians and vegetarians. The resort plans to open a new 18,750-square-foot wellness center, which will offer ayurvedic services and traditional spa services, later this year.

But if you're looking for an all-inclusive bargain, you may want to prepare to open your wallet a little wider. Prices start at $3,560 per night during shoulder seasons.