These Incredible Overwater Villas in the Maldives Come With Retractable Roofs for Stargazing From Bed
Each all-inclusive villa also comes with a private pool, butler, and waterslide.
The Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives has spent the pandemic putting the finishing touches on 27 new overwater villas, as well as a trio of restaurants that are sure to please even the pickiest carnivore — or herbivore.
Each private villa has between one and four bedrooms and comes with its own private pool and a butler to ensure every need is met. The villas also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, sprawling terraces, and waterslides leading into relaxing private lagoons. One- and two-bedroom villas also have retractable roofs in the master bedroom — ideal for stargazing from bed.
Unlike Soneva Jani's existing collection of overwater bungalows, the new villas are all-inclusive. Food at the resort's three restaurants are included, as are drinks, spa services, and activities like yoga on the beach, aerial yoga, and swimming with dolphins.
Soneva Jani's on-site restaurants include one with a full vegetarian menu and another that caters to pescatarians and vegetarians. The resort plans to open a new 18,750-square-foot wellness center, which will offer ayurvedic services and traditional spa services, later this year.
But if you're looking for an all-inclusive bargain, you may want to prepare to open your wallet a little wider. Prices start at $3,560 per night during shoulder seasons.