Travelers are always looking for the next best thing, the coolest new spot, and an undiscovered gem. That once included sleeping in a wine barrel, spending a few nights in a treehouse, and even tucking into a bed inside a potato. But now, the newest and greatest thing appears to be sleeping inside a converted grain silo in the tiny town of Round Top, Texas.

Round Top, Texas Silos on Vrbo Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

If you’ve never heard of the town of Round Top you’re truly missing out. The town, located in central Texas, is home to just 90 people, but packs in more than enough fun for all.

The community is well-known as an antique haven and hosts a biannual antiques fair and flea market that brings in vendors and crowds from around the country. If you want to join in the vintage fun you can, and now, you can do so while sleeping at the Silos At 159.

The three converted vintage silos are located on 10 acres of land of stunning Texas land located just outside of town. Each one is appointed with the antique decor to fit the Round Top vibe.

Each silo also comes with its own covered porch, plush bedding, mini-fridges, coffee makers, and personalized touches. Each silo can house four guests comfortably and run for about $250 a night.

But, that’s not your only option for staying on the property. Just up the hill sits the main house, which is also ready and available for rent. The 2,800-square-foot house comes with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths and can accommodate eight guests at a time. The house is decorated in a similar style to the silos with mixed metals, woods, and adorable vintage decor in every corner. It also comes with a massive chef’s kitchen ideal for family getaways and a large outdoor pool open in the summer months.