This Giant Jar of Vegemite Is Actually a Hotel

You’ve slept in wine barrels, in tree forts, and even in a potato. Now, it’s time to sleep in a giant jar of Vegemite thanks to Booking.com.

“Inspired by Australia’s love for Vegemite, the Vegemite Villa is a quirky and quintessential Australian experience like no other,” Luke Wilson, Area Manager at Booking.com Australia, told Better Homes and Garden. “Vegemite is a taste all Australians know and love, now Booking.com is offering world travelers the opportunity to experience Australia’s favorite spread in the most unique manner with the Vegemite Villa.”

The villa, available exclusively on Booking.com, is located in the homeland of Vegemite in Brogo, New South Whales Australia. The custom-built, self-contained Villa looks like an actual Vegemite container on the outside. However, upon entering the jar, guests will be delighted to find actual furniture and not just gallons upon gallons of the salty treat.

Inside, guests will find Vegemite-inspired furniture including a bed that looks quite similar to Vegemite on toast. Guests will also find Vegemite-themed amenities such as an eye mask, slippers, socks, and a Vegemite alarm clock. Don’t worry, the giant jar also comes with plenty of charging outlets so you can have your phone and camera ready to take plenty of photos for social media.

The villa also comes with two outdoor chairs so guests can enjoy all the scenic beauty New South Whales has to offer. The accommodation also comes with a full bath, a queen bed, and grocery delivery, which we can only assume is just bags and bags of Vegemite.

But, there is one major catch to this new accommodation. The Vegemite Villa is available exclusively for two nights only, so if you want in you better act fast. Reservations will open Dec. 4 at 10:00 am local time for bookings on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 only. The villa is going for $89 per night.