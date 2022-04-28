This Hotel Within a Hotel Is Opening on an Idyllic Stretch of Southern California Beach

Set on a dreamy stretch of beachfront in San Diego Bay, the sprawling Hotel del Coronado is one of the most legendary all-American resorts that has welcomed generations of travelers — including many celebrities and political dignitaries — during its 134 years of history. And now, the storied property is expanding its already impressive list of accommodations with the brand-new Shore House at The Del, the hotel's new residential-style villas, slated to open in September.

The lobby at the Shore Houses at Hotel del Coronado Credit: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The modern seaside hotel, which marks the completion of Hotel del Coronado's $400 million remodel, will have its own entrance, lobby, valet, and check-in. Seventy-five light-filled one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences decorated with classic Cali-chic style in mind — think: a soothing neutral color palette and organic materials with pops of bright blues in line with the hotel's coastal setting will welcome guests and make them feel right at home.

The pool at the Shore Houses at Hotel del Coronado Credit: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Each residence will feature high-end amenities such as a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, spacious open-floor-plan living room/dining room, a washer and a dryer, and balconies to take in those stunning ocean and resort views.

The pool bar at the Shore Houses at Hotel del Coronado Credit: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

"This new beachfront hotel marks yet another exciting chapter for the resort and establishes Hotel del Coronado yet again as an iconic destination for years to come," Harold Rapoza, general manager of Hotel del Coronado, said in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. "Shore House at The Del provides a significant opportunity for us to deliver a sophisticated modern beach house experience, complemented by all of the elevated amenities travelers desire, with a home-like setting that allows for privacy, connection and celebration all at once."

The bedroom in the Shore House Unit 59 at Hotel del Coronado Credit: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Guests of the new Shore House at The Del will have access to all the five-star amenities and activities of Hotel del Coronado, including its wellness facilities, pools, and restaurants. But they will also enjoy a variety of exclusive facilities such as an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, private cabanas, fire pits, a bistro, and an open-air bar, among many others.

The bedroom in the Shore House Unit 59 at Hotel del Coronado Credit: Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado