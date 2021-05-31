Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's never been this easy to unwind and relax.

Listen to Vintage Vinyl Then Soak in an Outdoor 'Tub' at This Instagram-worthy Airbnb in Joshua Tree

This Airbnb in the California desert isn't your typical "cabin in the woods."

The Shack Attack is a redesigned cabin located near North Joshua Tree, and it's the perfect place for a remote vacation for two. The property was originally built in 1957, but the current owners completely rebuilt it from "a concrete slab and bare studs," according to the listing.

Although the space is only 500 square feet, it's an airy, dreamy, modern home that has all the luxuries you could possibly need in a remote desert vacation. The space is dotted with tons of plants (especially cacti), as well as custom-made wall art, and is designed with clean lines and colors that perfectly complement the home's desert setting.

The studio-style home has a seating area with a sofa and large floor poufs, a full kitchen with a fridge, stove, sink, and concrete counter tops, and the bedroom area has a large, king-sized bed. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and a custom-made floor mirror.

Joshua Tree home in California, small and modern Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Joshua Tree home in California, small and modern Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Outside, you'll find a dining area and a partially-enclosed seating area where you can sip your coffee and gaze out into the desert where the Joshua trees are plentiful. But what makes the exterior of the home especially unique is its outdoor soaking tub that has both hot and cold water. It's the perfect place to gaze at the stars.

And if you're a music fan, the home also has a curated selection of vinyl to listen to during your stay, including albums from "John Coltrane, Nina Simone, Nancy and Lee, Roy Orbison, Charles Bradley and more," according to the listing. Wi-Fi is available throughout the home and you don't need to worry about the desert heat, because there is central air conditioning and heating for cooler nights.

Joshua Tree home in California, small and modern Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Nightly rates begin at $260 and availability begins in June (at the time this article was written). Unfortunately, children, pets, and parties are not allowed for this property.

For more information or to book a stay, visit The Shack Attack listing on Airbnb. More photos can be found on the property's Instagram.