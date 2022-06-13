The iconic bus is available to book online starting at 1 p.m. ET on June 16.

Scooby Doo's Iconic Mystery Machine Is Now on Airbnb — and You Can Book It for Only $20

Travelers and "Scooby Doo" fans eager to relive the magic of the movie adaptation can book a stay in the Mystery Machine thanks to Airbnb, which has turned the iconic mini bus into a mini home.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie is now playing Airbnb host of The Mystery Machine, which has never before been available to the public overnight.

Airbnb and Matthew Lillard's Mystery Machine Scooby Doo Van Credit: Ja Tecson

"I've been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he's been a part of me ever since," Lillard said in a statement. "I can't wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they'll never forget…monsters not included!"

But how to book a stay is no mystery this time. The iconic bus — which is located in southern California — is available to book online starting at 1 p.m. ET on June 16 is available on June 24, June 25, and June 26 and costs only $20 per night, plus taxes and fees.

Airbnb and Matthew Lillard's Mystery Machine Scooby Doo Van Credit: Ja Tecson

Airbnb said guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the state.

Those who stay will receive a virtual greeting from Lillard upon arrival as well as all-you-can-eat snacks. The bus is also fitted with plenty of 2002 throwbacks like a Sugar Ray album, a portable CD player, Shaggy's signature puka shell necklace, and a lava lamp, as well as an outdoor setup complete with lounge seating and a hammock.

Airbnb and Matthew Lillard's Mystery Machine Scooby Doo Van Credit: Ja Tecson

Between solving mysteries, guests can re-watch Scooby Doo: The Movie with popcorn, movie candy, and — of course — Scooby Snacks.

Airbnb's Mystery Machine Van from Scooby Doo Credit: Hogwash Studios

In fact, several homes once belonging to celebrities have been listed on the site, including the homes of Sonny and Cher, Julie Andrews, Jimi Hendrix, and John Lennon.