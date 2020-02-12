Sleep in This School Bus in the Woods That's Actually an Adorable Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Sleeping on a bus just got a lot more comfortable.

Travelers looking for a little zen in a tiny space can find just that by boarding a school bus turned tiny home nestled in the Black Mountains just outside of Asheville, North Carolina.

“This is not your typical hippy bus,” the owners of the adorable tiny home describe in their Airbnb listing. And, just taking one look at the photos of the property proves they are right.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

From the outside, the baby blue bus looks like any other mode of transportation, however, upon stepping inside guests will find a delightfully decorated space that comes with every amenity they may need to have an excellent stay in the middle of nature.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

The bus comes with an extra-comfy full-size bed surrounded by windows to let natural light in. The home also comes with a working sink for guests to use to clean dishes or wash up, along with a cute sitting and eating area right in the middle. The bus also comes equipped with electricity as well as a coffee maker to ensure guests can have the perfect morning with a cup of coffee while taking in the view.

But, there’s one more special reason to book this bus.

“This bus is a special project,” the owners describe. “We are using the funds generated from guests like you to sponsor an artist residency here at Sparklebark during July and August.”

The owners further explain, they are collaborating with the group SONG, a multi-issue southern justice movement whose membership base is largely LGBTQ southerners and people of color.

“The goal is to provide a safe, nurturing, and inspiring retreat to LGBTQ southern artists, free of charge,” the owners said. “By staying in our gorgeous bus, you will be helping to provide opportunities to folks who would otherwise not have the chance to come on retreat to a quiet place and let their creative juices flow.”

Check out the bus and its availability on Airbnb here.