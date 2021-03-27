This Renovated Barn Has Amazing Views of New York's Catskills — and Even More Amazing Interior Design

A weekend in the Hudson Valley sounds like the perfect way to have a safe getaway right now.

This renovated barn near Germantown, New York, bookable on Airbnb, is airy, relaxing, and offers gorgeous views of the Catskill Mountains. With an open sleeping loft, floor-to-ceiling views, perfectly coordinated Scandinavian decor, and a location only two hours from New York City, it's the perfect place for two people to enjoy a vacation away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

The property sits on 14 acres of open fields, where you can easily take a leisurely stroll along garden paths or even take a dip in a private pond on the grounds. The Airbnb host notes that the pond can be "at times a bit brown," although it is safe to swim in it. But if it's a little too cold to swim (or if you'd rather not), there is a seating area outside where you can still enjoy the spectacular view.

The barn itself has two queen beds in one bedroom, so it easily sleeps four people, but it's also extra roomy for two. The bathroom is outfitted with a clawfoot tub, and there is a small kitchenette area that is perfect for basic cooking. The barn also has a dedicated work space and Wi-Fi, so it's an excellent place to have a "workcation."

guest room at Scandinavian Upstate Barn with Catskill Views Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

interior view of Scandinavian Upstate Barn with Catskill Views Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

And even though it's a private escape nestled in the Catskills, it's just a five minute drive from Germantown where guests can visit local restaurants, independently-owned shops, or grab some groceries.

The property owner dictates that there is a $75 pet fee, and advance notice is required for pet owners. The barn is also not suitable for children, according to the Airbnb listing.

Nightly rates begin at $504 and there is availability beginning in April, at the time this article was written.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Scandinavian Upstate Barn with Catskill Views listing on Airbnb. Or, check out more photos of the property owner's listings on Instagram.