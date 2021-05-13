This New Sky Dome in Santorini Offers Epic Stargazing and Sunset Views

Among the things Santorini is known for, the gorgeous surrounding views rank high. From the black-sand beaches and blue-domed buildings to the colorful sunsets that draw massive crowds every day, the Greek island is a feast for the eyes.

Adding to all that beauty are the picture-perfect hotels, and one of the newest luxury properties on the island, Santorini Sky, is taking things to new heights — literally. The boutique resort has added a new transparent Sky Dome at the highest point in Santorini, so guests can take in views of the island, enjoy the sunset, or stargaze, all while lounging comfortably, protected from the evening breeze.

Exterior view of a Santorini Sky Dome Credit: Courtesy of Gabriel Goldberg

Sitting 2,000 feet above sea level, the Sky Dome comes with bluetooth speakers for setting the mood with some tunes and LED lights that change colors and can be controlled from a guest's phone. A dedicated host will also cater to guests in the dome, serving a bottle of wine. A three-course dinner from Agaze, a popular Santorini restaurant, can also be added to complete the experience.

Aerial view of a Santorini Sky Dome Credit: Courtesy of Gabriel Goldberg

The Sky Dome is available to anyone in Santorini — not only resort guests — for a two-hour experience scheduled just in time to enjoy the sunset. The dome can also be booked throughout the day upon request. Although the Sky Dome is new to the island, Santorini Sky resort has already received special requests to coordinate proposals, birthdays, surprises, photo shoots, and more. Santorini Sky also works with a local team that can curate personalized experiences beyond the Sky Dome offerings.

For guests staying in one of Santorini Sky's private villa accommodations, booking a Sky Dome experience means they can stay there all night, enjoying the sunset as well as stargazing.

Pricing for the Sky Dome packages starts at about $120 (€100) per couple. Resort guests receive a discount of about $30 (€25). For more information and to book, head to the Santorini Sky website.