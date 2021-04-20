Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Magic of the Desert Comes to Life at This Airbnb Tucked Away in a Saguaro Cactus Forest

Looking for a breath of fresh air? TH Tucson is the place to find it.

The five-suite inn sits nestled along the border of Saguaro National Park in Tucson, AZ. It not only comes with 40 acres of private land to roam, but also comes with its own forest of Saguaro cactus living just outside its doors.

Saguaro Suite at JTH Tucson Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"With a forest of Saguaro cactus, native plants, and an abundance of wildlife this is a space to reflect, reset, and create," the inn's Airbnb page explains. And though each room is adorable, the inn's Saguaro suite is perhaps the best of all.

The private, split-level suite comes with one king bed, a stunning living room area complete with two fireplaces, a kitchenette stocked with everything guests need for an overnight, and a bathroom with a tub overlooking the wild landscape outside.

Saguaro Suite at JTH Tucson Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Each room is also thoughtfully decorated with relaxing hues to reflect the natural beauty of the area. This includes exposed wood beams, gorgeous tile floors, white fluffy linens, and tan leather furnishings throughout.

While staying at the inn, guests also have access to its shared areas, which, according to the listing, include a chef's kitchen, pool, rooftop lounge, yoga room, dining patio, fire pit, and living room with a projector and shared movie nights. Guests can book out these shared areas as a whole to sleep up to 12 guests at once as well. And though the inn provides a light breakfast, it does encourage guests to bring their own groceries as they will be well outside any delivery zone.