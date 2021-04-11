Live the California Dream at This Stunning Rental House With Epic Views of the Pacific Ocean

Want a visual representation of "the California dream?" Look no further than the Saddle Peak House.

Located in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Saddle Peak House is what California cool is all about. The vacation rental blends seamlessly with its surroundings thanks to its earth tones, minimal landscaping, and glistening blue infinity-edge pool reflecting the Pacific Ocean below.

"The Saddle Peak House is a secluded retreat in the Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It offers a sublime and timeless place within the wild part of Southern California that has existed for generations but which very few have experienced," the owners shared on their Welcome Beyond page.

Saddle Peak Image zoom Credit: Joe Fletcher

As the owners added, the home is ideal for families or small groups as it comes with four bedrooms, making it large enough to sleep up to 8 adults (2 additional children may be possible on request).

The home's main building comes with two bedrooms, a "floating" living room, dining room, and kitchen. Its interiors are sleek and filled with strong lines crafted from wood, steel, and concrete set off by ultra-plush furnishings beckoning guests to sit and stay for a while. They can choose to pick up a good book, or just sit and stare out the window and watch the ocean waves crash on the beach.

"The inspiration [for the home] was to see how successfully architecture could crystallize and accentuate the most exceptional aspects of the site," the owners shared. "Every component of the house's construction is about strengthening a sense of connection to the landscape and the natural beauty that's all around you."

The home also comes with a separate studio, which includes a bedroom, living room, kitchenette, and bathroom, just in case anyone in your group needs a little more privacy.

Saddle Peak bedroom Image zoom Credit: Joe Fletcher

"The house explores several oppositional relationships – heavy vs. light, transparent vs. opaque, rooted vs. floating — that combine to create a harmonious sense of balance and encourage a profoundly intimate experience of nature," the owners added.