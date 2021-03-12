Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You've never been in a barn like this before.

This Charming Barn in the Hudson Valley Is the Perfect Instagram-worthy Escape From NYC

The Hudson Valley has a wealth of places to stay for city dwellers looking for a quick getaway, and this charming, renovated barn is the perfect destination for people who want to relax and enjoy nature.

Located in Tivoli, New York, about a two hour drive from New York City, this renovated, rustic barn is an excellent stay for four to six guests. According to the listing on Welcome Beyond, the barn itself was originally built in the 1800s and sits on five acres of land.

Now, the barn has two stories with lots of space to spread out. On the first floor, guests will find a full kitchen, full bathroom, wood-burning stove, a patio and deck, and an outdoor shower. The second floor has four "bedrooms," which are more like bedroom nooks that are separated by a linen curtain for privacy. But what you lack in walls you make up for in comfort since one of these nooks is also a loft space with a comfortable queen-sized bed. There is also a bathroom on the second floor.

But perhaps the best part is all the things you can do while you stay there. Not only are there dozens of little Hudson Valley towns to explore nearby, but there is also a barbecue grill on the property, a pond and stream where guests can take a dip, and lots of room to roam and enjoy the great outdoors. Tivoli is also very close to many nearby farms where guests can pick their own fruits and vegetables, as well as some amazing points of interest like Claremont Manor in Claremont State Park, Montgomery Place, and a pontoon ferry that can easily take guests to Saugerties, across the Hudson River.

Nightly rates for this rustic getaway range between €299 (about $358 USD) and €415 (about $497 USD).

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Rustic Homestead in Upstate New York listing on Welcome Beyond.