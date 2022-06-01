Oh, and the beach house used to belong to Tony-winning playwright Neil Simon.

This Hamptons Outpost Is Already One of the Best Hotels in New York State — and It Just Debuted a Beach House You Can Rent

The exterior, Back Deck and Backyard of The Beach House at The Roundtree, Amagansett

Hamptons living just got a haute upgrade with the addition of the vacation rental property The Beach House at The Roundtree, which just happens to be the former home of Tony-winning playwright Neil Simon, best known for shows like 1965's "The Odd Couple."

The four-bedroom private residence is part of The Roundtree, Amagansett, which was named one of the top resort hotels in New York State in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards. Located near the hotel in the Dunes community, the newly renovated property addition was originally designed by architect Alfred Scheffer and features a main house and a separate guest studio in a two-story cottage.

The main bedroom inside The Beach House at The Roundtree, Amagansett Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett

The main house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms with walk-in showers, a living room with a fireplace, and a European-style kitchen. The master bedroom has a small outdoor sitting area, and the backyard is decked out with loungers, a hammock, barbecue grill, dining table, and outdoor shower.

The living room inside of The Beach House at The Roundtree, Amagansett Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett

The cottage has its own living room with a sofa bed and full bathroom on the first floor, as well as a second floor with a queen-size sofa bed and a full bathroom. It can also be used as a work-from-home space with a desk, printer, Wi-Fi, and mini fridge.

A bathroom inside The Beach House at The Roundtree, Amagansett Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett

The best part is that the home is walking distance to the beach — with private beach access. But for those who prefer to drive, a beach parking pass is also included — and there's a two-car garage on property. Beach essentials like chairs, umbrellas, coolers, towels, and even bicycles are available for use.

The kitchen inside of The Beach House at The Roundtree, Amagansett Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett

But the perks of being at the luxe hotel are also part of the experience, as there's a personal concierge who can assist with pre-arrival groceries, activity planning, and dinner reservations; daily housekeeping; Grown Alchemist bath products; Frette linens, Matouk towels, and a welcome basket; and finally, access to the Amber Waves weekly farm and flower share.

The lounge inside of The Beach House at The Roundtree, Amagansett Credit: Courtesy of The Roundtree, Amagansett