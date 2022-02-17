One of the Best Hotels in Mexico Just Debuted Its First Beachfront Villa — With Infinity Pools and 6 Decked-out Suites

The pools of The Founder's Villa at Rosewood Mayakoba

For more than a decade, World's Best Award winning Rosewood Mayakoba has brought Rosewood's upscale offerings to Mexico's idyllic resort community on the Riviera Maya. Now, the resort is expanding with new, oceanfront villas designed for the ultra-luxe traveler.

The Founder's Villa made its debut in early February and is the first in Rosewood Mayakoba's upcoming Beachfront Villa Collection. Inspired by its oceanfront setting, the villa is designed to bring the beauty of the outdoors into every corner of the home. Case in point: even as guests walk in through the villa's front entrance, the doorway perfectly frames the view of the beach beyond.

The master bedroom of The Founder's Villa at Rosewood Mayakoba Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba

The terrace of The Founder's Villa at Rosewood Mayakoba Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba

This celebration of the surrounding natural beauty also inspired the rental home's décor. Created by architect Javier Sordo Madaleno of the Mexico City-based firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos with interiors by Bando x Seidel Meersseman, The Founder's Villa is made almost entirely from locally sourced wood. These dark, rich colors are complemented by the villa's marble surfaces, natural stone detailing, and complex tilework. The space is brightened by the white and neutral tones of the furniture, as well as the floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light.

However, the crown jewel of the property is the open-air courtyard to which all rooms in the villa open. This central area features water elements and lush tropical plants, creating a perfectly relaxing setting for guests to gather. Other public spaces in the villa include a media room equipped for private movie screenings and an oceanfront terrace with an infinity-edge pool, a sundeck, and a beachside fire pit.

The exterior of The Founder's Villa at Rosewood Mayakoba Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba

When it's time to rest, this 16,300-square-foot residence offers two master suites with panoramic ocean views, outdoor showers, spa-like bathrooms, walk-in closets, and private terraces. There's another suite on the ground floor, along with three double guest bedrooms. These additional four accommodations all include ensuite bathrooms and private terraces.

Villa guests will also have access to amenities like private airport transfers; daily in-villa breakfast; golf cart use for transportation within Mayakoba; private boat tours; fresh fruit and bottled water replenished daily; and full run of the beach clubs within Mayakoba.

Stays at The Founder's Villa start at $20,000 a night. For more information, visit rosewoodmayakoba.com.