This Floating Home in Australia May Be the Most Relaxing Place on Earth

While some travelers wish to visit busy, bustling cities, others prefer to get away from it all. Those seeking solitude away from the hubbub of everyday life should head to this stunning floating villa in New South Wales, Australia.

Located about an hour’s drive from Sydney, and just offshore in Palm Beach, this oasis is big enough for two. Inside, guests will be greeted with a living area, kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, and the best view in town.

“This fabulously luxurious floating villa is the perfect romantic getaway,” the owners wrote on their listing. “Accommodations in New South Wales don't come any better, and glampers will have a plush king-size bed fitted with fine linens and soft bedding.”

Beyond the bed, the home’s gleaming white bathroom features a spacious shower and artisan soaps and shampoos. Meanwhile, the living room comes with lots of natural light, thanks to a wall-to-wall glass doorway that welcomes in the Australian sun. In fact, the entire fourth wall can be opened up to create an indoor/outdoor living space.

Guests may also want to do a little grocery shopping, as the kitchen has a full oven, stove, microwave, and fridge. And for those cozy nights in, the home is equipped with a working fireplace, adding a bit more romance.

You won't totally be disconnected from the outside world either — Wi-Fi and television are both available.

However, the real gem of this property is the massive wraparound deck. Here, guests can lounge on one of the oversized chairs, barbecue on the grill, or pour a glass of wine (awaiting visitors upon arrival) and simply watch the sun go down.

Want in? Check out the home’s availability and pricing here.