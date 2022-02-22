These Incredible Vacation Homes Are Between 2 of Florida's Most Coveted Destinations — and They All Have Ocean Views

Empty waterfront space can be difficult to come by in Southwest Florida, but The Ritz-Carlton brand is carving out an unoccupied stretch of sand and sea for its latest luxury residences.

Located on 500 acres of land next to Florida's first aquatic preserve, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay will be nestled between two already popular destinations: Sanibel Island and Naples. The property will consist of two main towers that bring together the natural beauty of the area with the upscale offerings that The Ritz-Carlton is known for.

Exterior of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay

The pools at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay

Each 22-story tower will offer two-, three- and four-bedrooms residences that range in size from 2,628 to 3,885 square feet. With the project led by design firm Arquitectonica, the building will be crafted in a way that allows for optimal views of Estero Bay and Saltleaf Marina from every residence.

Each condominium will feature a dedicated private elevator entrance, an open floor plan, oversized balconies that make it easy to enjoy the views and bay breezes, and a den that can be outfitted as an extra bedroom, an office, or even a library. Homebuyers will choose between three finishes for both the kitchen and master bathroom in light, medium and dark tones, while the rest of the property incorporates tropical design elements alongside stone detailing, luxury fabrics, and millwork.

Homeowners at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay will also have access to several amenities, including concierge service; dedicated kids' and teens' lounges; on-site dining options; outdoor public areas like the pool, cabanas, bocce courts, and fire pits; and a Wellness Center with a yoga and Pilates studio, a private training section, and locker rooms with a steam room and sauna.

Construction is slated to begin on the first tower, which will feature 112 residences, before the end of 2022. Condos within The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay start at $2 million. For more information, visit the property's official website.