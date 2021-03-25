Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This unusual stay should be on your bucket list.

This Restored Caboose From 1941 Is the Perfect Airbnb for Train Lovers

All aboard your next Airbnb stay.

Train lovers and history buffs alike can enjoy this unique stay in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania on Airbnb. This affordable and historic whole-property stay is a vintage train caboose that has been restored to its original 1941 condition.

You might not think of a train caboose as a comfortable stay, but thanks to some retrofitting, this stay has "all the comforts of home," according to the Airbnb listing. Of course, since it was once part of an operating train, there is only room for two people.

The caboose sleeps two people in two single beds. There is also a dedicated dinette booth for meals or working remotely, and there is a shower, flush toilet, sinks, kitchenette with a microwave, free Wi-Fi, and a TV with Netflix loaded so you can enjoy a little entertainment when you're not discovering the area.

1941 Restored Vintage Caboose on Airbnb Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Located near Interstate 80 off Route 220 between Williamsport and State College, the caboose is nestled near the Bald Eagle Valley trail head for guests who love to hike, as well as close to Penn State University. Bald Eagle State Forest, Sproul State Forest, and Rothrock State Forest are all within a reasonable driving distance. It's also about a two-hour drive from Wilkes-Barre and Harriburg, Pennsylvania for guests who want to explore some larger towns.

1941 Restored Vintage Caboose on Airbnb Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

It's a great stay especially for those who love the history of transportation, including aviation and locomotive transportation, in the U.S. Right next to the caboose is a kiosk that explains the history of the Castanea Railroad Station and it's only a short distance away from the Piper Aviation Museum.

1941 Restored Vintage Caboose on Airbnb Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The caboose is managed by a certified Airbnb Superhost who has committed to Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process in order to ensure a safe stay with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nightly rates begin at $108, and availability is only from May to October.

For more information or to make your booking, visit the 1941 Restored Vintage Caboose listing on Airbnb.