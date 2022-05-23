We're sure Chrishell Stause would approve.

You Can Stay in One of the Most Over-the-top Houses on 'Selling Sunset' — See Inside

The pool at The Sunset View Mansion

The pool at The Sunset View Mansion

A dream listing from luxury real estate reality show Selling Sunset can now be an actual reality for a lucky renter.

From VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, The Nightfall Group, recently shared its now representing the Sunset View Mansion which was featured on the Netflix show.

The home, located mere minutes from the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, is an abstract property, with unique features in almost every room. According to The Nightfall Group, the Sunset View Mansion clocks in at 6,124-square-feet and includes an infinity-edge pool and spa, a movie theater, poker room, outdoor lounge, two Boffi kitchens, and more than 1,000-square-feet of private deck for entertaining outside.

Interior of the bedroom at The Sunset View Mansion Credit: Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

Sunset View Mansion is complete with six bedrooms and six bathrooms all of which come with either spectacular views of the hills, and amenities like stand-alone tubs, fireplaces, and flat screens for cozy nights in, or over-the-top decor including one room that looks like a design team took a slice of the Amazon jungle to bring back to Los Angeles.

The mansion accommodates up to 12 guests per stay.

Interior of the bathroom at The Sunset View Mansion Credit: Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

And although there won't be any sightings of an Oppenheim Group agent, guests will find colorful works of art, which match the neon, party-ready vibes both inside and out. Its outdoor bar space looks particularly inviting for warm Southern California nights. Guests can then take a dip in the pool or lounge on the daybed under the neon blue lights (or turn them off to get an even more special view of the glittering lights of LA below).

The Sunset View Mansion is currently available for lease through Nightfall Realty, the company's high-end real estate brokerage company, at a monthly rate of $95,000.

Interior of a living area in The Sunset View Mansion Credit: Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

The kitchen and dining table in The Sunset View Mansion Credit: Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

Beyond renting the home, The Nightfall Group is also happy to work with guests on all their vacation needs which can include stocking full fridges prior to arrival, cleaning services, an onsite chef, and a 24/7 concierge service.

And, if you happen to rent the home and really fall in love, you could rent it for a while longer.