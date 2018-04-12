Here's How You Can Rent One of Hawaii's Most Famous Surf Shacks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hawaii is already a vacationer’s paradise thanks to the state’s endless beaches, hikes, sightseeing, and rich culture, but if you’re going to the Aloha State as a family or group there’s only one way to do it right: renting a super sweet, and uber-famous, beach-front surf shack.

OK, so the Volcom House — located directly on the shores of Pipeline on the island of Oahu — is far from a shack, but you get the idea.

Each year, the lifestyle apparel brand makes its four-bedroom, four-bathroom home available for rent for the summer months. And because it sleeps 14 people and is located on one of the most famous surf breaks in the world, it is well worth any traveler’s attention.

On a recent trip to Hawaii for the Volcom Pipe Pro, we got to check out the house firsthand. It was packed to the gills with professional surfers, but sorry everyone, they don’t come included.

Volcom House in Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Volcom

Instead, visitors looking to book will find an expansive first floor with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors that open up straight to the sand. The open kitchen and large dining area make it the perfect spot for a sit-down dinner for 14 as the sound of the waves crash outside and the cool ocean breeze flows in.

Walk up the short flight of stairs and you’ll be on the home’s second floor. There, you’ll find two bedrooms, both of which open up to decks that once again provide brilliant views of Pipeline. Each bedroom also comes complete with its own bathroom.

On the home’s third floor you’ll find two master suites that each come with private bathrooms as well. Again, both bedrooms open up to a large deck. This deck, however, provides the most expansive views of the beach as you’re perched at the highest point in the home.

Volcom House in Hawaii Credit: Courtesy of Volcom

Beyond providing visitors with the coolest place to lay their heads at night, the home also comes complete with all the accoutrements you’d need to have an epic beach vacation including coolers, beach toys, chairs, umbrellas, and body boards.

While visiting the North Shore there are a few local favorites to stop at that will make you look like you’re as much of a surf pro as the Volcom riders.

First, make sure to stop in a Ted’s Bakery, which sits just up the road from the beach house. There, make sure to grab a slice of its world-famous pie. As you sit outside you’ll likely see more than a few surfers milling about, downing the sugary treat post-surf session.

Next, head into Hale‘iwa Town, a short bike ride up the road, for more dining, shopping, and sightseeing. From there, visitors can rent paddle boards, snorkel gear, or double down on the sugar trip and get a delicious shaved ice.

Finally, make dinner plans at one of the many restaurants at Turtle Bay Resort. Our favorite is Roy’s Beach House. The small restaurant sits directly on the sand, providing visitors with the most scenic views as they sip a Mai Tai and let the stress melt away. Then, head home to the Volcom house, open up the deck doors to let the cool ocean breeze in, and let the sound of the waves lull you to sleep. Finally, wake up and do it all over again.