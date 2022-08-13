You Can Rent Sarah Jessica Parker's Actual Home in the Hamptons — for $20

The listing becomes available on Aug. 23 for a weekend stay

Published on August 13, 2022
Hamptons bungalow home
Photo: Courtesy of Booking.com

Still looking for a summer vacation rental? Sarah Jessica Parker is inviting you to book her Hamptons place, but it could be gone, "just like that."

The "Sex and the City" star is giving travelers the chance to stay at her 1,200-square-foot home nestled in Amagansett, Long Island for one weekend only. The booking comes with all the amenities you'd expect from SJP, including a closet full of the actress' name brand footwear, a fully stocked home bar with all the fixings for a delicious early aughts-inspired Cosmo, and three spacious bedrooms so you can invite your closest friends out too.

Hamptons bungalow home
Guillaume Megevand

This listing, in partnership with Booking.com, is available to book on Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. ET for just $19.98 — as a tribute to the year of her breakout role of Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series. Bookings are first come first serve for a two-night stay on Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Hamptons bungalow home
Guillaume Megevand

"When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property's close proximity to the beach," Parker shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues, and fun gatherings. It was designed with love, relaxation, and happy times in mind. We're excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway."

Hamptons bungalow home
Guillaume Megevand

While the 1940s beach cottage itself is surely charming, its access to the outside is the real star of this show. The home sits just feet from the shore and comes with a coast-bound pathway for easy access to a serene little stretch of sand.

It also comes with an expansive deck for those looking for even more solitude, protected by the property's lush landscaping, which could just be the perfect place for you to finally start writing that dating column you've been dreaming about, or the next great romance novel inspired by Parker's famous characters.

Hamptons bungalow home
Courtesy of Booking.com
