You Can Rent Reba McEntire's Former Estate Near Nashville on Vrbo

Aerial view of The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee,

Attention country music mega-fans: This VRBO is for you.

Located on the lakefront in Lebanon, Tennessee, travelers can rent the absolutely massive Estate at Cherokee Dock that happens to also be the one-time home of country music queen, Reba McEntire.

The pool at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee, Credit: Courtesy of VRBO

"Surrounded by Old Hickory Lake, this legendary estate offers expansive water views from almost every room. The 13-acre property is within minutes of world-class spas, restaurants, and entertainment," the home's VRBO listing reads.

Despite its massive size, the main home is meant to feel cozy in each and every room thanks to its oversized furnishings, fireplaces, and warm tones throughout. It includes seven bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bath, a theater, wine room, parlor, and separate family and formal living rooms.

A bedroom at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee, Credit: Courtesy of VRBO

The home's kitchen is also a chef's dream. It comes with a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Wolf convection oven with a separate warming drawer, and a six-burner gas range, grill, and griddle.

And though the interiors are magnificent, its outdoor spaces are just as special. The property includes an oversized patio, a large heated pool, and lush gardens. Guests can also entertain outside thanks to the home's Sonos speaker system, lounge chairs, outdoor dining table, and a propane fire pit. They can even head out on their own boat for a bit of fishing thanks to the home's private dock.

The private dock at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee, Credit: Courtesy of VRBO

"It's the perfect place to relax in the sun listening to your favorite artists," the home's listing reads "Enjoy breakfast as the sun comes up, or entertain guests for a truly spectacular gourmet dinner."

The house is so great for entertaining it even rents out for weddings. Just check out the photos from country singers Hannah Ellis and Nick Wayne's wedding at the estate for proof.