You Can Book the Mansion From 'The Godfather' on Airbnb

Booking for the 30-night stay opens on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET and is available for up to 5 guests.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Published on July 19, 2022
Godfather home on Airbnb
Photo: Marc McAndrews

Airbnb wants to make you an offer you can't refuse.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of "The Godfather," Airbnb is offering fans of the iconic film franchise the chance to book the Staten Island mansion used for the exterior shots of the 1972 film.

The 5-bedroom 6-bath home was built in 1930 and has all the charm you would imagine from the era spread across its 6,248-square-foot footprint, paired with plenty of modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

Godfather home on Airbnb
Marc McAndrews

Inside, guests will find spaces fit for a don, including an oversized living room with rich leather furnishings, exposed dark wood beams, a fireplace for chilly nights, and a massive television over the mantel, ideal for screening the film during a stay. There's also a parlor area with a chessboard ready for play so you can see if you're really one step ahead of the competition.

Godfather home on Airbnb
Marc McAndrews

Up to five guests can book the home for private access to the mansion for the entire month of August for just $50 a night. Booking for the 30-night stay opens on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET — we promise, no horse heads included.

The home's bedrooms come with their own romance, including king-sized beds with cozy linens, private sitting areas, and adjoining bathrooms with features like clawfoot tubs and rain showers.

Godfather home on Airbnb
Marc McAndrews

The home also has a home office space with an oversized desk that will make you feel like a Corleone, along with a chef's kitchen that's prime for bringing the family (because you "don't ever take sides with anyone against the family") together. There's also a fully stocked pub in the basement, a game room, and a full gym available as well.

Its exterior spaces are equally as charming, including a saltwater pool, cabana space, outdoor fireplace, and an outdoor pizza oven to perfect the Italian scene this summer.

Godfather home on Airbnb
Marc McAndrews
