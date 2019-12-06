You Can Now Rent the Homes of Jimi Hendrix, the Golden Girls’, and Sonny and Cher Easily on Airbnb
If you’ve ever entertained dreams of living the lifestyle of the rich and famous — perhaps thanks to a certain Good Charlotte song circa 2002 — you better thank your lucky stars to live in the age of Airbnb. The online homestay platform provides travelers around the world the opportunity to book unique rentals and experiences that no hotel or traditional accommodations could ever offer, like staying in celebrity homes from Hawaii to Hollywood. From simple rooms to villas, estates, manors, and mansions, these digs will make you feel like a VIP (and one even comes with a guaranteed celebrity sighting, since he’s the host).
Whether you want to vacation like a rockstar in Mexico or try out what life with a 4,000-square-foot master bedroom suite would be like, Airbnb has you covered. These celebrity residences and former homes are available to book on the site, sometimes for a price as low as $75 per night (and sometimes as high as $10,000).
F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s historic Montgomery home
Hidden behind blooming magnolia trees in the sweet southern town of Montgomery, Alabama, you’ll find a two-bedroom apartment located in the former home of Jazz Age celebrities F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, Zelda. The historic home was divided into apartments after the family moved away in the 1930s, and in addition to being available for rent on Airbnb, it houses the only museum in the world dedicated to F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $135/night
Mexican mansion of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith
Nothing says “celebrity home” quite like a massive villa overlooking a semi-private beach in Cabo San Lucas. Casa Cortez is located in a gated community with an emphasis on privacy — necessary for a rockstar like Chad Smith, drummer for Red Hot Chili Peppers, and a welcome luxury for the rest of us. His former four-bedroom, 5,100-square-foot home is situated on a cliff, so the outdoor terrace (with infinity pool and hot tub, obviously) offers sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez, and the rooftop patio means you can enjoy both sunsets and sunrises.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $718/night
Sonny & Cher’s bungalow in the trees
A two-bedroom, two-bath bungalow overlooking the Hollywood Reservoir, this treehouse-style home was designed by Greta Grossman in 1954 and used to house 70s pop superstars Sonny & Cher. Plus, the upscale neighborhood is just a five-minute walk from the start of the Wisdom Tree Hike.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $200/night
Current home of Officer Clemmons from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
Fans of the show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood will delight in being hosted by Officer François Clemmons, who today calls himself DivaMan Clemmons and actively interacts with — and sings to — Airbnb guests at his Middlebury, Vermont, home. In the listing, he notes, “Come visit my neighborhood and if you like we can sit and chat about 50 years as Officer Clemmons on Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood! … [I] can take you on a 50 year concert tour around the world with photos and memorabilia of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood and The Harlem Spiritual Ensemble.”
To rent: airbnb.com, from $75/night
Julie Andrews’s secluded architectural marvel
Nicknamed the Rubber House, this artist’s retreat in rural Accord, New York, is speculated to be the former home of British actress Julie Andrews. Originally built for the choreographer Eugene Loring, the home is now owned by “an American ballerina and a British editor” and so, unsurprisingly, it features amenities like a writer’s tower and a dance studio with mirrored walls and a ballet barre.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $350/night
Tyler Perry’s manor in Fairburn, Georgia
At 17,000 square feet — with 4,000 of those dedicated to the master bedroom suite alone — this gigantic manor home, aptly named The Chateau, is fit for royalty. It’s owned by Tyler Perry, prominent actor, playwright, and creator of the Madea movies, and the rooms are lavishly appointed with 20-foot ceilings, marble floors, a floating mahogany staircase, fireplaces, chandeliers, and more. There’s also a tennis court, waterfalls, and an infinity pool on site.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $10,000/night
Where Jimi Hendrix stayed while filming Rainbow Bridge in Hawaii
This tiny studio Airbnb looks a bit like a gingerbread house, but if it’s good enough for one of the most celebrated musicians in history, it’s good enough for us. The remodeled one-bedroom cottage is where Jimi Hendrix stayed when filming Rainbow Bridge in 1970 — appropriate since the area gets daily rainbows. Located in Makawao, a secluded area on the island of Maui, the rental sits on a lush 4.5 acres with a vegetable farm and fruit trees.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $175/night
Ava Gardner and Artie Shaw’s Art Moderne Burbank home
Built in Streamline Moderne style in 1938, this peaceful Rancho Equestrian home features a horse stable, a library with over 1,000 books, and gardens with rose bushes, fruit trees, and lavender. According to the listing, the room available for rent through Airbnb “was originally the master bedroom where the famous actress Ava Gardner lived with her even more famous big band leader and musician Artie Shaw in the mid-1940s.”
To rent: airbnb.com, from $84/night
George Washington’s frequent stopover in St. Stephens Church, Virginia
This remote two-bedroom farmhouse — which dates back to 1760 and still sports original woodwork — was a favorite overnight resting point for George Washington on his trips between Washington, D.C., and Williamsburg. Located on the 23-acre Travelers Rest Farm, named for its most famous visitor, the Airbnb provides guests a taste of quiet country living complete with horses, a fishing pond, and pecan trees.
To rent: airbnb.com, from $120/night
The Golden Girls guest house in Ardmore, Oklahoma
Ideal for girlfriend getaways, The Golden Girl Guest House is located across the street from the childhood home of Rue McClanahan, better known as Blanche from the 80s sitcom The Golden Girls. (Rue’s actual childhood home is occupied by the Airbnb hosts.) The three-bedroom guest house is decorated with Golden Girls memorabilia and, according to the hosts, “It’s a quaint neighborhood that feels like the country, but is only a stone’s throw from town. Or 17 telephone poles past the standpipe, as Rue describes it in her book My First Five Husbands...And the Ones Who Got Away.”
To rent: airbnb.com, from $230/night