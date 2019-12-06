You Can Now Rent the Homes of Jimi Hendrix, the Golden Girls’, and Sonny and Cher Easily on Airbnb

If you’ve ever entertained dreams of living the lifestyle of the rich and famous — perhaps thanks to a certain Good Charlotte song circa 2002 — you better thank your lucky stars to live in the age of Airbnb. The online homestay platform provides travelers around the world the opportunity to book unique rentals and experiences that no hotel or traditional accommodations could ever offer, like staying in celebrity homes from Hawaii to Hollywood. From simple rooms to villas, estates, manors, and mansions, these digs will make you feel like a VIP (and one even comes with a guaranteed celebrity sighting, since he’s the host).

Whether you want to vacation like a rockstar in Mexico or try out what life with a 4,000-square-foot master bedroom suite would be like, Airbnb has you covered. These celebrity residences and former homes are available to book on the site, sometimes for a price as low as $75 per night (and sometimes as high as $10,000).