You Can Now Rent the Iconic Manhattan Brownstone From 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Movie fans, it's getting easier and easier to live out your Holly Golightly dreams next time you visit the Big Apple. After Tiffany & Co. made it possible to actually have breakfast at the iconic jewelry retailer, you can now stay at the Upper East Side townhouse Audrey Hepburn's character called home in the iconic 1960s movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's." And while Golightly lived in a partially furnished apartment, you will have the entire (fully furnished) building to yourself, and, yes, it is just as stunning as you might expect.

Inspirato's Breakfast at Tiffany's Brownstone's bedroom with canopy Credit: Courtesy of Inspirato

Inspirato's Breakfast at Tiffany's Brownstone's exterior and marble bathroom and silver tub Credit: Courtesy of Inspirato

After selling for a cool $7.4 million in 2015, the 1910 brownstone is now available for rent via luxury travel subscription company, Inspirato. Located on 169 East 71st Street and Lexington Avenue (just six blocks away from Central Park), the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home offers 4,465 square feet worth of the finest city living amenities. The house is a true entertainer's paradise with multiple outdoor spaces, including two terraces and a garden-level patio. And speaking of entertaining, the property features a wine cellar and a chic wet bar perfect for cocktail hour or post-dinner drinks. A library, multiple fireplaces, an enclosed greenhouse/solarium, and several lounging areas will surely make you doubt whether to leave this exquisite residence at all.

The impeccably decorated interiors ooze old New York glamor and include marble bathrooms with soaking bathtubs, high ceilings, oversized windows with classic city views, a dining area, and a gourmet kitchen. And if you are traveling with extended family, there is a separate suite with a kitchenette, dining room, and living area on the first level of the property.

Inspirato's Breakfast at Tiffany's Brownstone's bedroom with cozy fireplace Credit: Courtesy of Inspirato

Inspirato's Breakfast at Tiffany's Brownstone's living room with fireplace Credit: Courtesy of Inspirato