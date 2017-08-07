You Can Rent Betsey Johnson's Incredible Mexican Villa on Airbnb

Booking this Airbnb might make you want to do a cartwheel.

Fashion lovers can now pretend they’re living the jetset life they’ve always dreamed by booking Betsey Johnson’s lush, colorful villa in Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

The fashion designer, known for her whimsical, kitschy designs, has a beautiful, four bedroom estate, complete with six bathrooms, pool and garden, all for $618 per night on Airbnb.

Betsey Johnson Villa, View, Airbnb, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

And of course, the whole villa is perfectly decorated in Betsey Johnson fashion — a perfect blend of colors and patterns that design nerds will gush over.

Betsey Johnson Villa, Living Room, Airbnb, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The BetseyVilla has access to a private beach, however, the pool on the grounds looks so heavenly, you might not even get past the back yard.

Betsey Johnson Villa, Pool, Airbnb, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Besides lounging by the water, guests can ride ATV’s or a Jeep Commander, surf or paddleboard, play board games, watch Netflix on any of the villa’s TVs, get spa treatments, go horseback riding, and many more incredible activities the villa provides.

And, for people who don’t want to spend their time lying about for the entire vacation, the villa also provides a home gym.

Betsey Johnson Villa, Bathtub, Airbnb, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Betsey Johnson Villa, Bedroom, Airbnb, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Johnson also provides guests with BetseyVilla souvenirs like towels, mugs, t-shirts, pins, and bags. It’s all about the perks at BetseyVilla.