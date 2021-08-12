Dorinda has "a big heart, but little patience," and a now a house on Airbnb, too.

'Real Housewife' Dorinda Medley Is Putting Her Berkshires Mansion on Airbnb for Two Nights Only

Looking for your next Airbnb getaway? You better "make it nice."

In August, Dorinda Medley, arguably the greatest real housewife of them all, announced she's inviting guests to rent her beloved Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, on Airbnb.

Exterior of Blue Stone Manor Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"You don't have to be a reality television fan to admire the ornately designed halls of Dorinda Medley's Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor," Airbnb shared in the announcement. "Tucked away in a corner of western Massachusetts, the palatial home — and longtime residence of the RHONY alum — is an 11,000-square-foot estate that boasts beautifully restored century-old detailing, exquisitely adorned spaces for entertaining, and a bold use of pattern and color reflective of the hostess' signature style."

Living Room at Blue Stone Manor Credit: Mick Hales/Courtesy of Airbnb

The ornate decor includes a medieval-style bedroom complete with an iron bed, an oversized chef's kitchen ideal for group meals, an entryway daybed flanked with massive statues, a billiard room with plush purple couches (you know, the ones where Bethenny Frankel tells Luann to "mention it all!!!!!!"), and that famous dining room where more than a breakdown or two was televised for the world to see.

"It's a space worthy of a Jovani gown, and Dorinda would love for you to experience it for yourself," Airbnb added.

Dining Room at Blue Stone Manor Credit: Mick Hales/Courtesy of Airbnb

However, a rental like this won't last forever. In fact, Medley is only offering the space for rent while she's away promoting her memoir, "Make It Nice." It will only be available to two extremely lucky groups of up to four guests, which Airbnb called an "ideal opportunity for a girls getaway."

Bookings for the property open on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/bluestonemanor. The one-night-only stays will take place Monday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 25 for $100 per night.

For those unable to visit the Berkshires, Medley is also hosting "Make It Nice and Boozy," a 60-minute Online Experience on Airbnb for up to 20 guests on Friday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The cocktail party meets mixology 101 event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House New York, an organization that provides care, support, and services to families battling pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses.