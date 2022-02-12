This All-glass Cabin in the Mexican Jungle Is One of the Most Stunning Airbnbs We've Ever Seen

Ready to be one with nature? All you need to do is head to Puerto Morelos, Mexico and book this absolutely stunning glass house on Airbnb.

Located in what the owners call the "heart of the Mayan jungle" sits a gorgeous glass home, which invites visitors to come to spend a few days surrounded by the Earth's natural beauty.

"Enjoy the sounds of nature, observe a starry sky away from civilization, take a bike ride surrounded by vegetation, swim in one of the many cenotes nearby, experience a ritual inside a temazcal or part of a cacao ceremony. [These] are some of the things you'll be able to do when you stay with us," the owners share on their Airbnb listing.

The glass home is actually the owner's flagship villa, built using cutting-edge techniques that were honored with a gold medal at the Mexican Caribbean Architecture Biennial in 2020.

In the cabin, guests will find a single bedroom surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that look out into the forest. The home also comes complete with a sitting area, a full kitchen, and a glass-enclosed shower (there's no reason to be shy — nobody is around to see you anyway).

Guests also have access to the wood-burning hot tub on-site. Your hosts can assist in booking a variety of Mayan ceremonies, or planning nearby activities including diving, fishing, zip lining, sightseeing, and more. For an additional fee, guests can also book a private chef to keep them well-fed during their stay.

Want to know what staying in the glass home is like? Just check out a few of the reviews.

"Can't say enough about how peaceful and relaxing our stay here was. Stargazing on the rooftop while soaking in a wood-fire tub is hard to beat," one guest shares. "And then waking up each morning to a flurry of birds in the trees all around the bed was amazing. Not to mention showering with the sliding glass wall opened up to the jungle. Do not pass up the cenotes! Our private tour of Kin Ha was a highlight of the whole trip."

"...our stay at this property was the highlight of our trip to Yucatán, and perhaps the nicest and most special Airbnb that we have ever stayed at," another guest adds. "This beautiful property is surrounded by dense forest and connected to a nearby dirt road by attractive gravel paths snaking through the trees. It is incredibly peaceful and beautiful, and the ideal location to immerse yourself in nature and disconnect. It is every bit as nice as the pictures suggest."