Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Vacation Rental in Mexico Is Exactly What You Need for a Dream Vacation

After a year of staying home, it feels okay to splurge on the vacation of your dreams. Not sure where to start? Check out the aptly named Casa Inspiración.

Casa Inspiración in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of WelcomeBeyond

Though technically a vacation rental, Casa Inspiración looks and acts more like a private resort. Located on the Pacific Ocean, it offers six bungalows, a spa and pool, a TV room, and direct access to the beach.

Casa Inspiración in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of WelcomeBeyond

Casa Inspiración in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of WelcomeBeyond

"The amazing energy of this place will really relax you. The food will charm your senses with its scrumptious flavors. Also, the tequila is quite wonderful as well," the owner adds.

At CasaInspiración, five of the six bungalows are oceanfront with private patios, and all are built and styled to mirror the natural surroundings. This includes white-washed walls, thatched roofs, neutral tones, raw-edge wood finishes, and more.

Casa Inspiración in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of WelcomeBeyond

The home also comes with a kitchen in the main house that opens directly to the ocean, so you may all share a meal together while watching the sunset.

The owners also ensure it feels like a true paradise by limiting guest numbers to up to 16 people, so it never feels crowded and so each guest can find a little peace.

Casa Inspiración in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of WelcomeBeyond

"The type of people who come here are those who appreciate good food and good taste and seeing that is very rewarding," the owners add. "We have received lots of positive feedback from our villa guests. Hearing about the wonderful time guests had while staying with us on vacation feels very good and at the same time makes us yearn to offer an even better experience the next time."