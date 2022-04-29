There's a Private Island on a Gorgeous Montana Lake — and It Just Went on Sale for $72 Million

Castle like home on Cromwell Island in Montana is for sale with breathtaking views of scenic landscapes

Owning a private island — whether to rent or to vacation on — is the ultimate real estate splurge. And while you can always jet off to places like Belize or French Polynesia to purchase a dreamy property there, if you're looking for something equally stunning and lush but much closer to home, consider the newly listed Cromwell Island on Montana's picturesque Flathead Lake.

Spanning 348 acres and three miles of shoreline, it is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to its listing. And it has a price tag to match its exclusivity: $72 million.

With 40% of Cromwell Island covered in lush forests and another 46% classified as "grazing land," it is truly a heaven for nature enthusiasts seeking tranquility and privacy. And since you're going to need a boat to get here, the island also has a marina with five boat slips, including one that can fit a 70-foot boat.

The only real estate on the idyllic island is a 45,000-square-foot, partially finished villa and a 5,000-square-foot, two-bedroom guesthouse. The grand lakefront villa was designed with classic 16th-century French architecture in mind. It features a limestone-clad façade (the material was sourced from Gardiner, near Yellowstone National Park), towers, an Italian terracotta tile roof, Caribbean mahogany accents, and elaborate columns. The original plan was to have three or four bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, but the interior layout can be adjusted to the new owner's preferences. A backup generator can power all the facilities for eight to 12 weeks.

The property was purchased in the 1980s by automobile and antique arms collector Robert M. Lee and his wife, who completed the construction of the exterior before relocating to Lake Tahoe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The new owner will have to share the island with a herd of mule deer, a bear, a fox, plenty of bird species, and even a mountain lion, which the wildlife cameras on the island have caught glimpses of. And if that's not enough, the shoreline of the famous Wild Horse Island is only about 2,500 feet away from Cromwell Island. Fishing, boating, and sailing are some of the recreational activities that will keep the new owners busy.