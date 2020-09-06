10 Amazing Airbnbs People Were Obsessed With Last Month

From urban tree houses to remote domes tucked away under the stars, people around the world love these listings.

Labor Day Weekend is upon us. As the unofficial end of the season, it’s a popular time for people to want to get away from it all. But, because this year is, well, a little different, travelers are looking for something extra special for their end of summer adventures.

According to Airbnb’s new data, travelers are seeking out more remote locations for Labor Day Weekend. The most popular search remains the “staycation” with people searching nearby stays within 300 miles from home. However, the rental giant notes that searches for international destinations are on the rise, reflecting travelers' wanderlust.

And, Airbnb notes, people are looking for truly unique stays, like cabins and tiny homes, to make their vacations a little more epic. Airbnb reports “shepherd’s huts” have nearly doubled in inclusions in July compared to last year. Searches for “barns” are up 60%, “cabins” are up 40%, and “cottages” are up 30%. Want to see where everyone is searching? Check out the most wished for listings in August.

Lake Arrowhead Luxury Lakefront Cottage w/ Hot Tub: Waleska, GA

The stunning lakeside cabin can fit up to eight guests thanks to its three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. But really, the star of the show is a massive lakeside deck where you can enjoy a morning coffee or evening cocktail with family and friends. (Starting at $351/night)

Luxurious Secluded Romantic Tree House With Hot Tub: Old Fort, NC

The Old Fort tree house is bright, light, and airy, making for a perfect romantic getaway for two. And, don’t skip out on hot tub time under the stars. (Starting at $264/night)

Willow Tree House – Secluded, Unique, Romantic: Willow, NY

If you’re looking to get away from it all, there is perhaps no better spot than the Willow Tree House. The home, located on a gorgeous lake, is in complete solitude. The only neighbors are the woodland animals, which only adds to its charm. (Starting at $360/night)

Luxury Glamping Dome #1 - Chimney Rock/Lake Lure: Hendersonville, NC

Looking for something really unique? Then go for booking this luxury glamping dome. The dome comes with everything a couple would need for a glamping adventure, including access to a hot tub, lake, and hammock nearby. (Starting at $232/night)

Live Oak Tree House at HoneyTree Farm: Fredericksburg, TX

Want to stay in a property that looks like it jumped straight out of Pinterest? Book a stay at the absolutely adorable Live Oak Tree House. The space is ideal for a quick getaway for two people looking to experience a touch of tranquillity. (Starting at $310/night)

Lava Cave suite 1BR/Private Plunge Pool+Panoramic View: Santorini, Greece

It’s a lava cave. Need we say more?? Okay fine, it also comes with stellar views of the crystal blue waters, whitewashed walls, and the magical blue roof that the Greek islands have become so well known for. (Starting at $420/night)

Cabane Dans les Arbres - Jaccuzi: Érezée, Belgium

Remember the tree house you built as a kid? This is that, only way, way better. Spend a few nights at the Cabane Dan les Arbres to get a little closer to nature —and to your travel partner. (Starting at $167/night)

Casa del Árbol Pinochueco (Patagonia): Huasca de Ocampo, Mexico

Travel into the center of Mother Nature’s heart with a few friends by booking a stay at the Casa del Arbol. The adorable tree house home can fit up to four people for an ultra socially distant vacation from everyone else. (Starting ay $59/night)

Escape the City to The Extraordinary Tree House: Dallas, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas — including its tree houses. Book a stay at this tree house in Dallas for you and three friends. Sure, it’s near the city, but once inside you’ll feel an entire world away. (Starting at $293/night)

Unique Glamping Experience Near Ely & Cambridge: Sutton, United Kingdom

