This Futuristic Looking Beach House Sits on a Pole in Australia — and You Can Rent It For Your Next Vacation

It’s almost 2021. While we don’t have flying cars (they’re coming), and we can’t travel to space (it’s coming too), you can at least rent a house fit for the Jetsons for your next vacation.

The Pole House in Fairhaven, Australia may be the most future-forward Vrbo listing we’ve seen to date. It’s sleek, modern, and cool — and the owner’s know it.

“It is rare someone writes a book good enough for it to enter the literary canon and be enjoyed by successive generations,” the home’s description reads. “Its just as infrequent that an architect designs and builds a house that becomes iconic, even famous.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

According to the owners, the Pole House at Fairhaven was built by Frank Dixon and “instantly became a landmark, a manmade natural attraction, a concrete apostle, a sentinel guarding the eastern gate to The Great Ocean Road.” Built in the ‘70s, the home is still holding steady as one of the coolest constructions around.

“It became such a shared part of the landscape people stopped to take photos, and as you stand on its balcony with a drink in your hand people wave from passing cars and toot their horns as if you hold some honorary position,” the listing adds. “Its current owners call this being anonymously famous.”

Inside the Pole House, guests will find floor-to-ceiling windows, providing an expansive view of the ocean below. It’s simple and clean in its furnishings and design, ensuring the vistas are the real star of the show.

The home comes with one bedroom and one bath, though really, the bedroom also doubles as the living room, so make sure to only invite someone you’re okay getting cozy with. The home owners also note the house isn’t suitable for children, so make it an adults-only affair.

“Its a rare sensation,” the owners add of the home’s unique perched view. “You get it at Treetops Hotel in Kenya at the edge of the immense Aberdare National Park. And at El Questro Station, sitting clifftop with the infinite Kimberly laid out below. At the Pole House you are at a frontier, the edge of the world you know and the beginning of some other exotic sphere. Its a mood, a portal to another place, Antarctica or ease somewhere further away than you were expecting.”

Rent the Pole House now starting at $617/night.