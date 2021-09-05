Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Cotton Candy-pink Airbnb Has Its Own Entrance to Joshua Tree National Park

Fantasizing about a dreamy desert sky? Look no further than this Airbnb.

An artistic desert home in Joshua Tree National Park, The Meltdown, as it's called, is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors. It also sports the perfect California Instagram aesthetic — complete with cotton candy colors and plenty of green palm trees and cacti throughout.

The Meltdown is a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom Airbnb designed by artist Shawn Button that sleeps up to six guests in beautiful, airy rooms that have glowy pink, peach, sky blue, lavender, and white interiors.

"The space is an invitation into an alternate world that will expand your consciousness and ignite your creative spirit through design, art, and nature. Release your fears and open your heart to the healing energetics that this secret corner of Joshua Tree has to offer," it says in the listing description.

The home also has a black and white "yin-yang door" that gives guests the feeling that the space is dedicated to harmony and peace, according to the listing. In addition to bedrooms and bathrooms, the house has a hot tub, outdoor shower, luxury bedding, Aesop bath products, custom artwork, vintage decor, Joshua Tree coffee, and a private patio. The kitchen is also fully equipped for making delicious meals and there are plenty of places to sit, eat, and gaze at the desert sunset.

Plus, it's only a seven-minute drive to downtown Joshua Tree for times when you want to experience a little nightlife (while still being able to retreat to this remote stay). The home also has a private entrance to Joshua Tree National Park.

While the house has plenty of room for a group, the listing specifies that it is not a party house, but rather a "place to reflect, write, create, sing, dance, stretch, and love."

And considering how much space there is in the home, it's also perfectly affordable at an average of $650 per night.

For more information or to make a booking, visit The Meltdown listing on Airbnb.