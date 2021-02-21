This Luxurious Tree House in Park City Is the Most Wish-listed Airbnb in Utah

If you've spent your childhood dreaming of a tree house of your very own, consider your wish granted.

This "dreamy tree house" is a must-visit for anyone who likes a little luxury and a little whimsy in their Airbnb stays. Located near Park City, Utah, this place not only has the comfort and the breathtaking views, but it's also the most wish-listed property in the state.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Park City is a popular destination in Utah, especially for people who love to ski, but this tree house might convince you to stay inside for your trip. Situated on a 200-year-old fir tree with a double bed in a loft bedroom and skylight, this place is ideal for two people.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

In addition to a comfortable bedroom with a gorgeous view, the home also features a small kitchen with a beautiful, modern candle chandelier and breakfast nook, an outdoor deck with a picnic table and lounge chairs, a living area with 180-degree glass windows, and a bathroom with lots of stone details that blend in with your surroundings.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

When they're not enjoying Park City, guests can take advantage of the home's TV, BluRay player, movie collection, and Chromecast to stream entertainment, as well as play various board games, or work remotely over the home's Wi-Fi. There are even yoga mats and a foam roller if guests want to get in a little exercise. The tree house is close to the host's chalet and guests may also encounter their pets: two miniature Australian shepherds and two outdoor cats.

The stairs to the tree house are fairly easy to climb, but the host notes that guests will need a car with four-wheel drive in order to travel along the three miles of dirt or snow-packed roads that lead to the property.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Naturally, this home is booked solid until May (at the time this article was written). But, nightly rates begin at only $263.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Dreamy Tree House listing on Airbnb.