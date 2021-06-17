The Dungeon Family House is part of Atlanta's music history.

You Can Rent the Atlanta Home Where Outkast Got Their Start for Only $25

Big Boi in front of the Dungeon Family House in Atlanta

Now's your chance to live like a hip hop legend.

In honor of Black Music Month, Outkast's Big Boi is listing "The Dungeon" - the home where Outkast and The Dungeon Family got their start - on Airbnb for limited overnight stays.

The home in Atlanta was purchased by Big Boi in 2019 and was nicknamed "The Dungeon" after its basement studio where albums like Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik were made.

The studio at Dungeon Family House in Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house," said Big Boi in a statement. "We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I've been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs."

The one-bedroom home is renovated with lots of beautiful, jewel-toned colors styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired the Grammy-winning artist, a queen sized bed, a rec room with a pool table, and an in-home studio with Yamaha audio equipment where the members of Outkast and Atlanta-based musicians have hung out and recorded hit tracks.

Dungeon Family House bedroom with Outkast logo above the bed Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests will also be able to "arrive in style" in an Escalade (as long as the pick-up/drop-off is within Atlanta city limits), but they are responsible for their own travel to and from Atlanta. The overnight stay also includes guided access to the basement recording studio where guests can also follow in Big Boi's footsteps.

Unfortunately, there are only a limited number of bookings available. The overnight stays are for one night only and must be for June 29, July 1, or July 3. But luckily, the booking is only $25.

Interested guests must currently live in the United States to minimize risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This listing is also committed to following Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process.

Bookings start on June 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Until then, you can check out the listing on Airbnb.

The lounge at Dungeon Family House with a pool table Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The lounge at Dungeon Family House with dancer pole Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

In addition, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for kids aged K-12th grade.