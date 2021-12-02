This Alaskan chalet near Denali National Park is so remote that you'll need a helicopter to get there.

The porch at the Stay One Degree Extraordinary Mountain Chalet in Alaska

For those who've always fantasized about going into the wild — minus rough and toughness — this might be the ultimate dream getaway. Luxury vacation rental company Stay One Degree is offering up an Alaska chalet in a secluded mountain location surrounded by panoramic vistas, with upscale touches every step of the way.

The location, near Denali National Park, is so remote that there's no Wi-Fi or mobile signal, yet the experience is so elevated that you'll be greeted upon arrival with Champagne and seafood made by a world-class chef.

Northern Lights over the Stay One Degree Extraordinary Mountain Chalet in Alaska Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

Previously, the only way to experience an overnight stay in Denali was as a climber in a tent with freeze-dried food or at the more bare-bones Mountain House with typical camp fare and use of an outhouse. But this ultra-luxe chalet — 50 years in the making — has changed all that with its prime national park location on the southern flanks of North America's highest peak, at a 5,800-foot elevation.

It all started in 1966 when explorer Don Sheldon founded a basecamp in the area with the intention of building a 212-square-foot hut on a five-acre rock, which he considered one of the most special places on the planet. With the summit of Denali only 10 miles away, the views here are unparalleled.

Three generations later, the Sheldon family turned this vision into a reality. The hexagonal-shaped chalet, built in 2015, allows for sprawling views from every side of its setting, as well as its viewing decks and outdoor fire pit. Inside, the ground-floor living space has a lounge, reading area, fully equipped kitchen, large dining table, private bar, and sauna, in addition to five bedrooms and two bathrooms, suitable for up to 10 guests.

The living room at the Stay One Degree Extraordinary Mountain Chalet in Alaska Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

The sleek, 2,000-square-foot home is in an idyllic place for outdoor adventures all year round, thanks to its natural microclimate, so everything from snow cavern spelunking to glacier trekking are options along with plenty of opportunities to catch the northern lights.

The bedroom at the Stay One Degree Extraordinary Mountain Chalet in Alaska Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

As the one destination in the area that's open year-round, the only way to get here is via a helicopter ride that passes through Denali National Park from Anchorage or the nearest town of Talkeetna, 55 miles away.

Stays here start at $15,000 and run up to $31,500 per night for all-inclusive experiences that include a round-trip helicopter ride, food prepared by a private chef, and use of all gear and apparel for guided exploration in the 35-square-mile Don Sheldon Amphitheater. While the minimum stay is three nights, at least four is recommended.