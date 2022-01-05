You'll have sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea in every direction.

These New Villas in the British Virgin Islands Come With Infinity Pools, Swim-up Bars, and Sea Views

With temperatures dipping on the East Coast, now seems like the perfect time to plan your next island getaway. If you're craving some seriously idyllic views of the Caribbean paired with high-end amenities, we've got just the right property for you.

Oil Nut Bay, the luxury resort on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, recently added four stunning villas to its roster of high-end accommodations. Compass Rose, the largest of them, spans 3,653 square feet and features not one but two swimming pools.

The living room of Hummingbird at Oil Nut Bay Credit: Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

The bedroom in Compass Rose at Oil Nut Bay Credit: Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

A bathroom in Compass Rose at Oil Nut Bay Credit: Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

This secluded, four-bedroom villa is all about enjoying indoor-outdoor living in peace and privacy. Perched on the side of a hill overlooking the turquoise water of the Caribbean, Compass Ross treats its guests to the most breathtaking island and ocean vistas. The two-level villa itself is quite a sight to behold, too. The elegant interiors include a gourmet kitchen, exposed wood beams, whitewashed walls, and beautiful, coastal-inspired décor. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors throughout the entire home mean those postcard-worthy views are everywhere you look.

But it's really the outdoor spaces that are the star of the show.

The beach club at Oil Nut Bay Credit: Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

The expansive infinity pool features a swim-up bar and a tiki hut — the perfect spot to enjoy a refreshing cocktail. And a sun deck ensures you'll have plenty of space to bask in the hot, Caribbean sun. The outdoor kitchen and lounge areas are the epitome of alfresco dining. The hot tub, located at the lower level, is the perfect spot to end your evenings. Nightly rates for Compass Ross start at $4,000.

The other three new properties include Hummingbird, a sleek and modern four-bedroom home; Starlight Villa with a jaw-dropping infinity pool and 180-degree views of the ocean; and Whale Point, overlooking Virgin Gorda's scenic south shore.