Spot the Northern Lights From Bed in a Glass-roofed 'Igloo' on This Star Tour of Scandinavia

Off the Map Travel has a new tour that will have you looking toward the heavens.

The company's latest experience, known as Stars of Scandinavia, takes visitors to two locations in Finland that are well-known for exceptional Aurora viewing. Though the night sky is most certainly the main attraction, the tour also includes a few incredible accommodations as a bit of icing on the cake.

Daytime view from Kammi Suite Credit: Courtesy of Tundrea

The six-day tour begins in Tromso, Norway, where travelers will set off to the first stop in Kilpisjärvi, Finland. There, they will spend a night in the new two-story Wow House, which is an "igloo" cabin that faces north for optimal viewing of the Northern Lights. Just 30 miles from the Arctic Ocean, Kilpisjärvi is a place with virtually no light pollution, and a population of a little over 100 residents, making it the prime spot to find complete solitude and silence as you lay back and stare at the stars.

From here, travelers will head to Rovaniemi, Finland, the capital of Lapland, to spend time in the Lappish Kammi Suites. The eco-accommodations are designed to provide clear viewing of the Aurora. The igloo-style design extends to a full glass dome over the bedroom on the mezzanine level, so guests can lie on the luxe queen-sized bed and stay warm while experiencing the magic of the Northern Lights. Rooms have also been specially outfitted with low-level red lighting to enable guests' eyes to adjust to the night sky.

View of glass dome roof in cabin during northern light Credit: Courtesy of Apukka

But, that's not all. On the tour, guests will take part in plenty of daytime activities as well like dog sledding, a fat bike tour over the frozen tundra, and snowmobiling to the border point of Norway, Finland, and Sweden to meet members of the Sami culture, which have called the region home for hundreds of years.