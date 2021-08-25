Vrbo is turning up the action with this one-time rental property.

This Nerf-themed Vacation Rental Has Go Karts, a Water Trampoline, and More Fun

There's still time to take your family on an amazing end-of-summer vacation. And this one comes with lots of squishy, foam toys.

Home sharing site Vrbo teamed up with toy company Hasbro, Inc., to create the ultimate Nerf house. This gorgeous lake house on the shore of Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in northeastern Oklahoma (about an hour and a half away from Tulsa) is outfitted with Nerf toys, blasters, and gear in every corner, as well as bucket ball, Nerf scooters, Go-Karts, and water trampoline games.

The training zone at the Nerf House Credit: Images from Hasbro, Courtesy of VBRO

The floating trampoline at the Nerf House Credit: Images from Hasbro, Courtesy of VBRO

"We're thrilled to work with Vrbo to provide one lucky family with the ultimate Nerf experience," said Teresa Pearson, vice president of global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro, in a statement. "Nerf is more than just toys — it's a lifestyle — and Vrbo is empowering fans to be immersed in the Nerf lifestyle for one unforgettable weekend."

The massive property can sleep up to 30 guests and features 12 bedrooms, five living areas, and wraparound decks that have a perfect view of the water. While you're not dodging foam projectiles, you can enjoy a little time on the shore or a refreshing swim in the lake.

The living room at the Nerf House Credit: Images from Hasbro, Courtesy of VBRO

"Vrbo is the go-to for families finding that perfect home or lake house to spend quality time together and working with Nerf to inspire family fun and active play, we hope to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lasting memories," said Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, in a statement. "We can't think of a better place to squeeze in one last bit of summer fun before the season ends."

A wall of nerf guns at the Nerf House Credit: Images from Hasbro, Courtesy of VBRO

The home is also featured as the Nerf House Squad quarters from the new season of the popular Nerf House Showdown series on YouTube.

Starting Sept. 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. CT, Vrbo users can book the home for a stay between Sept. 24 and 26. It's best to mark your calendar, because this stay is first come, first serve.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Nerf House listing on Vrbo.