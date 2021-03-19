This Ultra Luxurious Community Has Some of the Most Stunning Vacation Rentals in the Caribbean

Privacy and space have never been more important in travel. As the latest survey from the World Travel & Tourism Council showed, 99% of respondents said they are "eager to travel again." Those same respondents said they're looking for spots with fewer crowds to vacation at as a way to social distance while getting away. And for that, there's perhaps no better spot than Oil Nut Bay.

Located on the eastern tip of Virgin Gorda in the North Sound region of the British Virgin Islands, the community boasts some 400 private acres of land surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other, giving plenty of privacy to its guests.

"The setting is exceptionally private and consciously preserved, accessible only by boat or helicopter," Oil Nut Bay explained in a statement. And sure, the land itself is private, but so are its vacation rental offerings

Each of the luxury homes and villas available to guests is custom-built into the island's topography to make everyone feel like they are a part of the land. The homes and villas are designed to integrate both natural and modern elements, including wood and sand-colored stone, glistening blue pools, and white-washed interiors to reflect the nature outside.

Those who really want to get away and stay away can purchase a lot or a home on the island from $2.95 to $50 million, however, those who want to test drive the space can do that too. Nightly villa rentals range from $550 to $9,550 per night.

On the island, guests can visit the private beach club with three pools and a swim-up bar, the wellness center with a gym and two tennis courts, or take to the water for kayaking, sailing, and snorkeling. Visitors can even visit the new Marina Village, home to the Nova overwater restaurant and bar that comes with a suspended pool with hammocks and daybeds, along with a game room, 93-slip marina, market, and boutique.