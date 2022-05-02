Voulez-vous coucher avec... alright, you see where we're going with this.

There's a Secret Apartment in Paris's Moulin Rouge — and You Can Rent It on Airbnb

Put on your best cabaret attire, because Airbnb is inviting you to spend the night at the Moulin Rouge.

On Monday, May 2, the home rental giant unveiled a select, sexy, and secluded stay inside the iconic red windmill in Paris that it says "has been sumptuously designed to transport guests back in time to the late 19th century."

According to a spokesperson for Airbnb, the windmill's interior has been transformed into a Belle Époque-inspired boudoir, reminiscent of the cabaret era. A few lucky guests will get to experience a peek behind the velvet curtains, including backstage access to the theater, a traditional French three-course meal, the best seats during the Moulin Rouge's acclaimed show Féerie, and an overnight stay inside the iconic windmill, all for just €1 a night.

"Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall," lead Moulin Rouge dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh, who will play host for the stays, shared in a statement. "The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much-loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged."

One thing to note is that stays will be very limited. In fact, there will be just three one-night stays (each for two guests) on June 13, 20, and 27.

To ensure every detail is just right inside the windmill, Airbnb worked with 19th-century French historian Jean-Claude Yon to ensure the apartment looks as authentically Belle Époque as possible.

"The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished – and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge," Yon said. "This secret room inside the cabaret's famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history."

Inside the "secret room," guests will find an opulent boudoir filled with art nouveau features, including a miniature paper stage, a dressing area featuring accessories from the Belle Époque, and a private rooftop terrace complete with garden furniture, which makes for an ideal place for a pre- or post-show cocktail.