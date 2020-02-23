Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 9 Most Wished for Airbnbs of the Last Decade

Most wished for Airbnb in the last decade around the world.

In 2008 the travel industry changed forever. It was then that a little service out of San Francisco called Airbnb launched, allowing both homeowners to rent out extra space and travelers to find affordable accommodations around the globe. Since then, it’s grown into one of the largest startups in the world and has us all lusting over our dream homes across the planet.

Over the last 10 years, Airbnb has amassed more than seven million listings across 100,000 cities in 220 counties. While there are excellent listings everywhere, there are a few people wishing for more than others. Check out the nine most wished for Airbnbs over the last 10 years below, and maybe just go ahead and book one so you can stop wishing and start traveling right now.

Beachside Abode — Governador Celso Ramos, Brazil

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home sits perched above its own private beach along the coast of Brazil. Though its mid-century modern interior is certainly stunning, the real star of the show are the floor to ceiling windows and the wrap-around deck so guests can take full advantage of the gorgeous view.

The Hector Cave House — Santorini, Greece

The cave house in Santorini gives guests both a bit of charm and a bit of history all in one. The home, originally carved into the cliffside some 250 years ago, was originally used as a wine cellar. However, it’s been updated and turned into a stunning family home with its own plunge pool large enough for up to five guests.

White Breeze Pool Apartment — Phuket, Thailand

The simple and clean white breeze apartment in Phuket is a travel couple’s dream. Not only does it come with the perfect amount of space for two, it also comes with access to a dreamy pool only shared by two other apartments. The best part? It’s just $52 a night.

Everview Suite — Cape Town, South Africa

The Everview Suite, located in Cape Town, is what group travel dreams are made of. The three-bedroom suite comes with three en-suite baths for everyone’s comfort, along with sweeping views of the Atlantic ocean and Table Mountain below.

Balian Treehouse — Bali

Located just minutes from the beach, this treehouse in Bali will bring you right back to childhood. The treehouse comes with every amenity a traveler needs including a comfortable bed, bathroom, and even a pool to jump into to cool off from the mid-day Bali sun.

Cob Cottage — British Columbia, Canada

You don’t have to travel all the way to New Zealand to find the hobbit house of your dreams. Instead, you can find that at Cob Cottage in British Colombia. The quaint one bedroom, one bath home is a superb place to book for a quiet get away from it all. Just make sure to bring all your "Lord of the Rings" books with you for good measure.

Seashell House — Isla Mujeres, Mexico

On the stunning Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico, travelers will find the world-famous seashell house. Guests who book the home will have access to a private pool, two king beds, kitchenette, and BBQ, as well as the massive seashell structures that are just waiting for you to take photos of them to post on Instagram.

Off-grid itHouse — Pioneertown, California

There’s nowhere better to go off the grid than in Pioneertown, just outside of the Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California. And, there’s no better home to do it in than the off-gride itHouse. The home comes with two bedrooms, so it's big enough for you and three friends to find solace. However, as the home implies, it comes with no wifi or cell service so be ready to entertain yourself.

17th-century Villa — Montevarchi, Italy

