These Are the Most-bookmarked Airbnbs in Every State

From Washington to Florida, here's where people want to stay.

By Stacey Leasca
January 15, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Though right now may not be the best time to pack up your bags and travel, that doesn't mean people aren't actively dreaming about their next vacation. According to a recent survey by Airbnb, more than a third (36%) of Americans are currently daydreaming about traveling at least once daily. Over one quarter (28%) of survey respondents said planning a trip for some time in the future makes them feel hopeful, and more than two-thirds (69%) replied that daydreaming about traveling brings about positive emotions.

Ready to join them? Airbnb compiled a list of the most-wished-for listings in every single state in America. From treehouses in New Hampshire to log cabins in Alaska and ocean-view suites in Hawaii, there is truly a place for everyone. Pick a favorite — or a view — and start plotting your adventures now for when the time comes. 

Northeast:

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Connecticut: Geodesic Domes in the Woods

Delaware: First Tiny Home in the First State!

Maine: The Canopy Treehouse, a Luxury Carbon Free Retreat

Maryland: Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper's House

Massachusetts: The Pondhouse - A Magical Place

New Hampshire: Tree House at the Shire

New Jersey: Cavalier Farm

New York: Willow Treehouse - secluded, unique, romantic

Pennsylvania: Secret Getaway Nestled in a Woodland Setting

Rhode Island: Farm on the Coast - Near Newport

Vermont: Tanglebloom Cabin | Glamping Nature Experience

Washington, D.C. Gorgeous, Large, Modern 1 BR on Hist. Logan Circle

Southeast: 

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Alabama: Storybook Castle BnB

Arkansas: 87Getaway Treehouse Escape

Florida: Treehouse at Danville

Georgia: Secluded Intown Treehouse

Kentucky: Eagles Nest Treehouse ~ Hike/Relax/Climb!

Louisiana: Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse

Mississippi: Eco-Beach House in the Trees!

North Carolina: Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse with Hot Tub

South Carolina: A Pirates Life For Me: Houseboat Downtown w/ Bikes

Tennessee: Dreamy Tiny House Cottage-Most Wish-listed in Tennessee

Virginia: Dream Rock Silo - Independence, Virginia

West Virginia: Custom Built Tiny House on 23 Acres of Forest

Southwest:

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Arizona: Experience Hogan by the River - Navajo Hogan

Oklahoma: Scenic Mountain Lodge on Sardis Lake, Clayton Ok.

New Mexico: Casita Don Gaspar

Texas: Escape the City to The Extraordinary Treehouse

Midwest: 

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Illinois: Farm Stay Hosted by David

Indiana: Birdsong

Iowa: Rural Coon Rapids Cabin w/Deck - Hike & Golf!

Kansas: Cozy Cabin Retreat

Michigan: Fernside Aframe: Private River Front, Hidden Gem

Minnesota: NE MPLS Magic Studio @ the Wolf House

Missouri: Forest Garden Yurts

Nebraska: Lazy Oaks Glamping for 2

North Dakota: Lamppost 15: Your stay with us will be peachy keen

Ohio: Treehouse Village - The Box

South Dakota: Cabin at Green Mountain

Wisconsin: Off-Grid Inn - Unit 1

West:

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Alaska: Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin

California: Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway

Colorado: Rocky Mountain Treehouse

Hawaii: Kona's 1st Luxury 1 BR/1B Treehouse w/ Ocean View

Idaho: Big Idaho Potato Hotel

Nevada: Tiny House near Las Vegas / The Peacock

Montana: Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat

Oregon: Majestree @ Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort

Utah: Dreamy Treehouse Above Park City, Utah

Washington: Underground Hygge

Wyoming: Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin

