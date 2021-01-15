These Are the Most-bookmarked Airbnbs in Every State

Though right now may not be the best time to pack up your bags and travel, that doesn't mean people aren't actively dreaming about their next vacation. According to a recent survey by Airbnb, more than a third (36%) of Americans are currently daydreaming about traveling at least once daily. Over one quarter (28%) of survey respondents said planning a trip for some time in the future makes them feel hopeful, and more than two-thirds (69%) replied that daydreaming about traveling brings about positive emotions.