These Are the Most-bookmarked Airbnbs in Every State
From Washington to Florida, here's where people want to stay.
Though right now may not be the best time to pack up your bags and travel, that doesn't mean people aren't actively dreaming about their next vacation. According to a recent survey by Airbnb, more than a third (36%) of Americans are currently daydreaming about traveling at least once daily. Over one quarter (28%) of survey respondents said planning a trip for some time in the future makes them feel hopeful, and more than two-thirds (69%) replied that daydreaming about traveling brings about positive emotions.
Ready to join them? Airbnb compiled a list of the most-wished-for listings in every single state in America. From treehouses in New Hampshire to log cabins in Alaska and ocean-view suites in Hawaii, there is truly a place for everyone. Pick a favorite — or a view — and start plotting your adventures now for when the time comes.
Northeast:
Connecticut: Geodesic Domes in the Woods
Delaware: First Tiny Home in the First State!
Maryland: Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper's House
Massachusetts: The Pondhouse - A Magical Place
New Hampshire: Tree House at the Shire
New Jersey: Cavalier Farm
Pennsylvania: Secret Getaway Nestled in a Woodland Setting
Rhode Island: Farm on the Coast - Near Newport
Washington, D.C. Gorgeous, Large, Modern 1 BR on Hist. Logan Circle
Southeast:
Alabama: Storybook Castle BnB
Arkansas: 87Getaway Treehouse Escape
Florida: Treehouse at Danville
Georgia: Secluded Intown Treehouse
Louisiana: Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse
Mississippi: Eco-Beach House in the Trees!
North Carolina: Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse with Hot Tub
South Carolina: A Pirates Life For Me: Houseboat Downtown w/ Bikes
Virginia: Dream Rock Silo - Independence, Virginia
West Virginia: Custom Built Tiny House on 23 Acres of Forest
Southwest:
New Mexico: Casita Don Gaspar
Midwest:
Illinois: Farm Stay Hosted by David
Indiana: Birdsong
Kansas: Cozy Cabin Retreat
Minnesota: NE MPLS Magic Studio @ the Wolf House
Missouri: Forest Garden Yurts
Nebraska: Lazy Oaks Glamping for 2
North Dakota: Lamppost 15: Your stay with us will be peachy keen
South Dakota: Cabin at Green Mountain
Wisconsin: Off-Grid Inn - Unit 1
West:
Alaska: Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin
California: Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway
Colorado: Rocky Mountain Treehouse
Idaho: Big Idaho Potato Hotel
Washington: Underground Hygge
Wyoming: Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin